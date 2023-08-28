6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pass-happy RCTC rolls to victory in football season opener

Four RCTC quarterbacks combine to throw for six touchdowns and 309 yards in a 45-6 victory over Hocking College. RCTC finished with 515 yards of offense.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:52 PM

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — Four different quarterbacks combined to throw for six touchdowns as Rochester Community and Technical College rolled past Hocking College 45-6 in junior college football on Saturday.

Both teams were playing their season opener and the contest between the Yellowjackets and Ohio-based Hocking was held at the College of DuPage in Illinois.

Devin Watson was 9-for-15 passing for 163 and three touchdowns for RCTC. Sy Christie went 3-for-5 for 91 yards and a TD, Maddux Allen was 3-for-10 for 32 yards and a TD and Brady Walsh completed his lone attempt for a 23-yard touchdown.

The four QBs combined to throw for 309 yards and six touchdowns.

The Yellowjackets were able to strike for big passing plays during the contest. Terrence Isaac Jr. had three catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yard TD. Jairrus Nicholson had one catch and it was a 53-yard TD while Christian Parrish also had one reception and it went for a 44-yard TD.

Micha Hobin had four catches for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Parrish also led the ground attack as he rushed for 140 yards on just 13 carries. Brae'ton Vann ran for 28 yards on six carries while Santos Aguirre rushed for 26 yards on five attempts. RCTC rushed for 206 yards and finished with 515 yards of total offense.

Mario Mendoza had a standout game on defense for the Yellowjackets. He had 11 tackles, two sacks, recovered two fumbles and had an interception.

Santea Hollis also had 11 tackles while Martell Williams and Keshawn Johnson had 10 each. Williams forced a pair of fumbles.

Byron's Michael Coble and Ira Tullous also had interceptions.

RCTC (1-0) will play its home opener this coming Saturday at 7 p.m. against College of DuPage.

RCTC/Hocking boxscore

