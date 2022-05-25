SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 24
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Minnesota Gophers Coaches Caravan comes to Rochester

The athletics and coaching staff from University of Minnesota held an event downtown

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
May 24, 2022 08:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Coaches Caravan
University of Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck speaks to reporters ahead of the Coaches Caravan event held at the Hilton Downtown Mayo Area hotel on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Coaches Caravan
Paul Bunyan's axe was available for attendees to take photos with ahead of the Coaches Caravan event held at the Hilton Downtown Mayo Area hotel on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Coaches Caravan
Goldy Gopher, the University of Minnesota mascot, milled around the J. Powers event center in the Hilton Downtown Mayo Area hotel ahead of the Coaches Caravan event on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Coaches Caravan
Gophers radio play by play announcer Mike Grimm hosts the Coaches Caravan event in the J. Powers event center at the Hilton on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Coaches Caravan
University on Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle was the lead speaker during the Coaches Caravan event held at the Hilton Downtown Mayo Area hotel on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Coaches Caravan
University of Minnesota wrestling coach Brandon Eggum was honored during the Coaches Caravan event in the J. Powers event center at the Hilton Downtown Mayo Area hotel on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Coaches Caravan
University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon speaks to attendees of the Coaches Caravan Tour in the J. Powers event center at the Hilton Downtown Mayo Area hotel on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGUNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
RCTC season ends just shy of NJCAA tournament
The Yellowjackets fall in slugfest to St. Cloud Tech.
May 21, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mac Horvath
Exclusive
College
Streaking Horvath packing a punch for North Carolina
Former Rochester Century baseball standout Mac Horvath is in his second season playing for baseball power University of North Carolina. Horvath has been on a recent hitting tear.
May 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
RCTC puts national tournament hopes on the line Saturday
The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team went 1-1 on Friday in its regional tournament and now plays St. Cloud Technical and Community College on Saturday for the right to move on to the NJCAA National Tournament.
May 20, 2022 11:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
University of Minnesota Golden Gophers logo.jpg
College
Texas A&M tops Gophers in NCAA softball regional opener
Minnesota (26-25), the No. 3 seed in the four-team regional, faces a must-win game in the double-elimination event Saturday afternoon
May 20, 2022 10:05 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press staff