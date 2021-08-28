SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

Photos: RCTC, Vermillion football

RCTC hosted Vermillion Community College for their first home game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester.

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1986.jpg
RCTC’s Dylan Ingram (7) left, and Myanza McCain (84) chest bump after Ingram’s touchdown during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
August 28, 2021 03:53 PM
Share

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1889.jpg
RCTC’s Joseph Tarnue (29) runs the ball after a blocked extra point for a safety during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1961.jpg
RCTC’s Dylan Ingram (7) runs the ball during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1796.jpg
RCTC cheers during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1941.jpg
RCTC’s Myanza McCain (84) reaches for a ball as Vermillion’s De’Vonta Roberts (9) defends during their first home game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-7009.jpg
RCTC’s Damario Richards (2) and Justin Lynn (1) watch the game alongside a “Chuckie” doll during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. “That’s my son,” Richards said of the doll. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1775.jpg
RCTC’s Justin Lynn (1) cheers on the sidelines during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1934.jpg
RCTC’s Yaach Chuol (3) runs the ball during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1681.jpg
RCTC’s Stephen Lewis (8) is pushed out of bounds by Vermillion’s Latrail Rivers (16) during their first home game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1735.jpg
RCTC’s Brennan Brockel (40) tackles Vermillion’s Jermery Richarson (1) during their first home game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1850.jpg
RCTC’s Alex Derico (11) and Diego Muniz (99) try to take down Vermillion’s Ramon Coleman Jr. (4) during their first home game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1976.jpg
RCTC’s Dylan Ingram (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-2049.jpg
RCTC’s Damario Richards (2) runs the ball during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1641.jpg
RCTC’s Stephen Lewis (8) reaches for a ball while defended by Vermillion’s Tyrese Rogers during their first home game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1782.jpg
RCTC’s Defensive Line Coach Jean Valere cheers during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1663.jpg
RCTC’s Justin Lynn (1) throws the ball during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1524.jpg
RCTC’s Conner Loy (44) tackles Vermillion’s Keith Baker as he throws the ball during RCTC’s first home game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1573.jpg
RCTC’s Justin Lynn (1) throws the ball during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1829.jpg
RCTC’s Mick Kiernan (38) kicks the ball during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL-1999.jpg
RCTC’s Felix Foucher (52) lifts up Dylan Ingram (7) while celebrating Ingram’s touchdown during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: FOOTBALLPHOTO GALLERIESROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Broc Finstuen action shot
College
Finstuen has found perfect finishing place, Cleveland State
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
January 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
jea 5184 Gophers vs Illinois MBB
College
Gophers can’t keep up with Illini in a 76-53 home loss
Center Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, scored 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Cockburn dominated the Gophers last year, too, with a season-high 33-point,13-rebound effort in a win in December.
January 04, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC.Hintz.dup.springball.photo
College
Hintz steps down as RCTC football coach
Derrick Hintz spent 19 season as a football coach at RCTC, and had a 34-15 record in six seasons as a head coach.
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Gophers men’s basketball won’t be scheduling games against upstart St. Thomas
Johnson said he “loves” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer and they’ve talked many times, but Johnson has communicated to his colleague his intentions to not play the state’s second DI team.
January 04, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press