Pierre scores 3 goals as RCTC wins regular-season finale

Mia Pierre scored three goals as Rochester Community and Technical College closed its regular season in women's soccer with a 6-0 victory over Lake Superior College on Saturday.

RCTC finishes the regular season 8-2 overall. The Yellowjackets went 4-0 in conference play and captured the MCAC championship.

Pierre of St. Charles also added an assist on Saturday.

Austin's Eliana Bentley scored two goals while Haley Doyea had a goal and an assist and Serena Leonard had one assist.

Goalkeepers Fatima Sanchez Hernandez and Jordan Weber split the shutout.

“We finished off the regular season with another dominant performance on both ends of the field," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "We will be looking to carry this momentum into the NJCAA Region XIII Championship game next week.”

RCTC will host the NJCAA Region XIII championship game at 4 p.m. on Oct. 23.