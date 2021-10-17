SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

Pierre scores 3 goals as RCTC wins regular-season finale

RCTC beat Lake Superior College 6-0 on Saturday to wrap up the regular season with an 8-2 record. RCTC will host the NJCAA Region XIII championship game on Oct. 23.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 16, 2021 10:48 PM
Mia Pierre scored three goals as Rochester Community and Technical College closed its regular season in women's soccer with a 6-0 victory over Lake Superior College on Saturday.

RCTC finishes the regular season 8-2 overall. The Yellowjackets went 4-0 in conference play and captured the MCAC championship.

Pierre of St. Charles also added an assist on Saturday.

Austin's Eliana Bentley scored two goals while Haley Doyea had a goal and an assist and Serena Leonard had one assist.

Goalkeepers Fatima Sanchez Hernandez and Jordan Weber split the shutout.

“We finished off the regular season with another dominant performance on both ends of the field," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "We will be looking to carry this momentum into the NJCAA Region XIII Championship game next week.”

RCTC will host the NJCAA Region XIII championship game at 4 p.m. on Oct. 23.

