Pierre scores three goals as No. 6 RCTC romps to win in women's soccer

ROCHESTER — Mia Pierre scored three goals and collected an assist as Rochester Community and Technical College toppled Alexandria Community and Technical College 7-0 in junior college women's soccer on Wednesday night.

Pierre, a native of St. Charles, finished with five shots in the game as the Yellowjackets dominated play. RCTC is ranked No. 6 among NJCAA Divison III teams and is now 8-2-1.

Haley Doyea of Anoka also had a big game for RCTC with two goals and two assists as she collected eight shots on goal.

“Mia Pierre and Haley Doyea were able to take capitalize off of the possession provided the rest of the RCTC team," Yellowjackets coach Bryan Weiss said.

Grace Maschino of Delano and Mongi Obang of Rochester both had one goal for RCTC. Amy Gonzalez collected two assists and Kayla Barclay added one. Goalkeeper Jordan Weber of Oronoco needed to make just one save to earn a shutout.

RCTC will hold its Sophomore Night on Saturday when it hosts Buena Vista University at 7 p.m.