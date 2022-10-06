We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Pierre scores three goals as No. 6 RCTC romps to win in women's soccer

No. 6 Yellowjackets defeat Alexandria Community and Technical College 7-0 to improve to 8-2-1.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
October 05, 2022 11:39 PM
ROCHESTER — Mia Pierre scored three goals and collected an assist as Rochester Community and Technical College toppled Alexandria Community and Technical College 7-0 in junior college women's soccer on Wednesday night.

Pierre, a native of St. Charles, finished with five shots in the game as the Yellowjackets dominated play. RCTC is ranked No. 6 among NJCAA Divison III teams and is now 8-2-1.

Haley Doyea of Anoka also had a big game for RCTC with two goals and two assists as she collected eight shots on goal.

“Mia Pierre and Haley Doyea were able to take capitalize off of the possession provided the rest of the RCTC team," Yellowjackets coach Bryan Weiss said.

Grace Maschino of Delano and Mongi Obang of Rochester both had one goal for RCTC. Amy Gonzalez collected two assists and Kayla Barclay added one. Goalkeeper Jordan Weber of Oronoco needed to make just one save to earn a shutout.

RCTC will hold its Sophomore Night on Saturday when it hosts Buena Vista University at 7 p.m.

