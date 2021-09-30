Pierre scores twice as RCTC wins fourth straight

COON RAPIDS -- Mia Pierre had two goals and an assist as Rochester Community and Technical College defeated Anoka-Ramsey for the second time in five days in women's soccer.

RCTC, which posted a 2-1 win last Friday, won 3-0 on the road on Wednesday to improve to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in MCAC play. The Yellowjackets have now won fourth straight matches.

Mia Pierre

Pierre, a freshman from St. Charles, scored goals in the 35th and 72nd minute of play. Haley Doyea added a goal in the 63rd minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addison Knick and Whitni Minton collected assists for the Yellowjackets.

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez made six saves in goal to record the shutout, her fourth of the season.

“Tonight RCTC got an important win versus a tough conference opponent," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "The coaching staff is really proud of how the team is developing as a group and as individuals."

RCTC will host Faith Baptist Bible College at 6 p.m. on Monday on Sophomore Night.