Sports | College

Pierre scores twice as RCTC wins fourth straight

RCTC beat Anonka-Ramsey for the second time in five days with a 3-0 win on Wednesday to improve to 6-2.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 29, 2021 10:20 PM
COON RAPIDS -- Mia Pierre had two goals and an assist as Rochester Community and Technical College defeated Anoka-Ramsey for the second time in five days in women's soccer.

RCTC, which posted a 2-1 win last Friday, won 3-0 on the road on Wednesday to improve to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in MCAC play. The Yellowjackets have now won fourth straight matches.

Mia Pierre mug.jpg
Mia Pierre

Pierre, a freshman from St. Charles, scored goals in the 35th and 72nd minute of play. Haley Doyea added a goal in the 63rd minute.

Addison Knick and Whitni Minton collected assists for the Yellowjackets.

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez made six saves in goal to record the shutout, her fourth of the season.

“Tonight RCTC got an important win versus a tough conference opponent," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "The coaching staff is really proud of how the team is developing as a group and as individuals."

RCTC will host Faith Baptist Bible College at 6 p.m. on Monday on Sophomore Night.

