Pine Island native Johnston guides South Dakota State to WNIT title
South Dakota State University had an easy time in the WNIT championship game in Brookings, S.D., beating Seton Hall 82-50 on Saturday.
BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State University romped to the WNIT women’s basketball championship on Saturday, thumping Seton Hall 82-50.
The Jackrabbits are coached by Pine Island native Aaron Johnston, who’s in his 22nd season with the program.
SDSU got 16 points and 11 rebounds from Kallie Theisen and 12 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists from Hyah Selland in Saturday’s win.
The Jackrabbits ended their season 29-9 overall. Seton Hall finished 24-13.
