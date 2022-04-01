Pine Island native Johnston has SDSU in WNIT final

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State University women’s basketball team — coached by Pine Island native Aaron Johnston — won its WNIT semifinal game on Thursday night.

The Jackrabbits did it in dramatic style, downing UCLA 62-59.

South Dakota State and UCLA went into the final quarter tied at 50 before the Jackrabbits had just enough to get past the Bruins.

The win moves 28-9 South Dakota State into the WNIT final where it will play Seton Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday at South Dakota State. Seton Hall was a 74-73 semifinal winner Thursday over Middle Tennessee State.

The Pirates are 24-12.

South Dakota State finished 17-1 in the Summit League, its only loss to league champion University of South Dakota.