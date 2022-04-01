Pine Island native Johnston has SDSU in WNIT final
Aaron Johnston's South Dakota State University women's basketball team slipped past UCLA on Thursday, putting it into the WNIT championship game on Saturday.
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State University women’s basketball team — coached by Pine Island native Aaron Johnston — won its WNIT semifinal game on Thursday night.
The Jackrabbits did it in dramatic style, downing UCLA 62-59.
South Dakota State and UCLA went into the final quarter tied at 50 before the Jackrabbits had just enough to get past the Bruins.
The win moves 28-9 South Dakota State into the WNIT final where it will play Seton Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday at South Dakota State. Seton Hall was a 74-73 semifinal winner Thursday over Middle Tennessee State.
The Pirates are 24-12.
South Dakota State finished 17-1 in the Summit League, its only loss to league champion University of South Dakota.
