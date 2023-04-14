Pine Island's Jarod White close to vaulting himself into NDSU record book

FARGO, N.D. — Jarod White became Minnesota’s all-time record holder in the pole vault last spring when he soared 16 feet, 2 inches in the Section 1A meet. The Pine Island graduate then crushed that mark in July when he cleared a stunning 16-9 in a meet in Michigan.

White has since taken his considerable act to Division I North Dakota State University in Fargo. He’s adapting nicely to college competition and life. In the pole vault, White just keeps going up and up. In February, in an indoor meet at South Dakota State University, White cleared 17-3/4. The NDSU record indoors is 17-4, outdoors 17-2. Both are already in his sights.

How’s life?

It’s been really fun. I’m enjoying it. Sometimes things get a little bit overwhelming with school stacked on top of track and field and having a social life on top of it. But I’m surviving for sure.

What brought you to North Dakota State?

I liked the school a lot. My major is mechanical engineering, which is very good here. Plus, I got along with the coaches and the head coach (Stevie Keller) a lot. I liked the environment and my teammates when I took a visit here, and I liked the campus.

How about Fargo’s infamous winds and icy winter temperatures?

Yeah, winter definitely did hit. Just a week ago, there was still snow everywhere. It’s finally starting to melt.

You came to NDSU having built a name for yourself in track-and-field circles as Minnesota’s best high school pole vaulter ever. What was it like to show up with that lofty reputation?

I don’t think that much about (being the state record holder). There is always some pressure going into the next season, that I need to do better than the previous year.

Pine Island graduate and North Dakota State University freshman Jarod White sails over the pole vault bar during a meet this season. White has already cleared 17-feet-3/4. Contributed / North Dakota State University athletics

When you consider the incredible season you turned in a year ago at Pine Island, what comes first to mind?

I think about the people who were around me, the people I surrounded myself with — my teammates and coaches and everyone around me. It was just a super fun environment. I couldn’t have trained like I did and had such great practices without everyone that was over there.

What kind of start did you get off to this season at NDSU?

My first meet, using a five-step approach, I went 16-3. Normally I do an eight-step approach, but early in the season I take it slowly, then move those steps back (to eight). I was really happy with 16-3.

About five weeks into this season, you sailed 17-3/4. How did that grab you?

I was surprised a little bit, but it was super fun. We’d driven about 3 hours on the bus to get (to Brookings, S.D.), so then to go compete right after that is not the most fun thing to do. But then the meet started, and I felt pretty good. I was just feeling it that day. My feeling down the runway was good; I was running fast. Then I was able to use all of that energy to sling-shot my way over the bar.

You’ve done some significant travel as a member of this NDSU track-and-field team, including going to Florida and now to California. Do you appreciate those trips?

I consider that a privilege. Those trips have been super fun. It’s an honor to kind of be deemed good enough to do that. Hanging out with the team in a more fun environment is great. Just hanging out and eating with the guys in new places is a lot of fun.

What’s the vibe like on this NDSU team?

I’ve talked to some of my teammates who’ve been here a little bit longer than me, and they’ve said this has been one of the most fun years they’ve ever had. There are just more guys on the team this year and more competition.

How does the college training you’re doing compare to what you did in high school?

It’s interesting because in high school I did more rigorous training (White was also a sprinter for Pine Island). We had hard running workouts everyday. In college, your training is more tailored for your event. I don’t do long-distance sprinting here. Instead, I do 40-meter sprints and I vault like two times per week. Physically, I just feel healthier now than I did in high school.

You seem on track to eventually get the NDSU indoor and outdoor records in the pole vault. There is the occasional college pole vaulter who is in the 19-feet range. Might that also be in your future?

I hear about those kinds of heights and I am just kind of in disbelief. I doubt I’ll ever do that. At least not in the close future. But maybe down the line. If I get a lot better.

