Plainview grad officiates at Division I men's basketball All-Star game at Final Four weekend

ROCHESTER — Plainview native Eric Kronebusch is a men’s college basketball official and he was selected to officiate in the NABC Reese’s College All-Star Basketball Game in Houston, Texas, last Friday.

The game was part of the NCAA’s Final Four Friday, with the Final Four teams practicing earlier in the day and the All-Star Game following at NRG Stadium.

Kronebusch is a 1995 Plainview grad, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He now resides in Austin, Texas.

He said he was “super, super excited and humbled by this once in a lifetime experience,” to officiate the Reese’s All-Star Game.

Kronebusch is in his fourth season as an official at the Division I level. He is under the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Consortium that covers the Big 12 Conference, Missouri Valley, Conference USA and Southland Conferences. He has worked the Southland Conference Tournament the past two years. He has yet to officiate a Big 12 game.

“Each summer, officials like myself will attend camps all over the country that cover the AAU circuit nationwide in hopes of getting hired in different consortiums,” Kronebusch said.

He is also an official at the Division II and Division III level in Texas.

"With the demand of being a sports official, I only officiate basketball," he said.

Kronebusch began officiating basketball in Rochester in the late 1990s with fellow Plainview graduate and current Rochester Area Officials Association member Tristan Severson.

“Tristan’s father, ‘Buck’ Severson was a long-time area sports official as Tristan had asked me to go ref some junior high games on a Saturday at Lutheran School League,” Kronebusch said. “After moving to Austin, Texas, Tristan encouraged me to join the Austin Basketball Officials Association. (I) worked my way through middle school to JV to varsity before being hired at the college level and (started) working my way through the ranks.”

Austin’s Logan Kelly has been named the 2023 Horizon League Swim and Dive Male Athlete of the Year. Kelly is a sophomore at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis.

Kelly capped his stellar 2022-23 season by placing 33rd in the 200 breaststroke at the Division I NCAA Championship meet in Minneapolis with a time of 1:54.52. He became the first IUPUI swimmer to earn a national berth and the first to take top honors in the Horizon League.

Logan Kelly

He set a meet record and IUPUI record — breaking his own previous best time — by winning the 200 breaststroke in 1:52.86 at the Horizon League Championships. Kelly placed second in the 100 breaststroke at the Horizon meet with a school-record time of 51.94.

Kelly was also part of four relay races during the Horizon League Championships with first-place finishes in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay, both setting meet records. He also helped the Jaguars place second in the 400 medley relay and the 400 free relay.

He went undefeated during the regular season in both the 200 and 100 breaststroke events.

