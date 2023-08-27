Polson scores three goals as RCTC women's soccer rolls to 9-0 win in opener

ROCHESTER — Mackenzie Polson scored three goals and collected two assists as Rochester Community and Technical College opened its women's soccer season with a 9-0 victory over Lake Superior College.

RCTC, ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA Division III preseason poll, had seven different players score a goal in the contest.

"Mackenzie Polson had a great game up top," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said.

Emily Morales contributed a goal and two assists in her first collegiate game while McKenna Baker and Mya Hermann both had a goal and an assist. Keely Troup, Madison Harden and Ellie Kirchner each added one goal while Tayea Popillion collected an assist.

Goalkeeper Tayea Popillion needed to make just two saves to post a shutout. The Yellowjackets had 24 shots.

"It was a good first match of the season," Weiss said. "We got some validation of the things we do well as a team, and we saw a few things to work on."

The Yellowjackets (1-0 overall, 1-0 conference) will host Dakota County Technical College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.