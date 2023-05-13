RCTC advances to championship round Region XIII Tournament in baseball

ST. CLOUD — Rochester Community and Technical College has advanced to the final four of the Region XIII Tournament in junior college baseball.

The eighth-seeded Yellowjackets advanced as one of two teams from Pool B with a 10-4 victory over No. 4 Minnesota North College-Itasca on Friday.

RCTC entered the tournament having lost five straight, but it went 3-0 on a two-day period in region play.

"They're starting to play better and starting to jell," RCTC coach Clark Jones said. "We're beginning to build some confidence."

Luis Rodriguez and Jovan Marrero-Soto sparked the RCTC offense. Rodriguez was 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. Marrero-Soto went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Logan O'Hara went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Yellowjackets and Yanseph Llanos also drove in a pair of runs.

Connor Jones (2-3) earned the win with six strong innings of relief. He allowed just one earned run on four hits.

RCTC (19-23) now enters the final four of region play on May 18 in St. Cloud. The Yellowjackets open the double-elimination event against St. Cloud Technical and Community College. The winner of region will advanced to the junior college Division III College World Series.

RCTC/Itasca boxscore