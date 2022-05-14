SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 14
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC advances to final four in region baseball tournament

No. 1 seed RCTC defeated No. 3 St. Cloud 6-0 in the second round of play in the Region XIII baseball tournament on Saturday

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Staff reports
May 14, 2022 03:11 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. CLOUD — Drew Simmons of Stewartville pitched a five-hit shutout over nine innings as the top-seeded Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team advanced to the final four of the Region XIII Tournament on Saturday.

RCTC improved to 2-0 in the tourney and is one of two unbeaten teams left in the double-elimination field after posting a 6-0 victory over No. 3 St. Cloud Technical and Community College. St. Cloud was the defending region champion.

Simmons walked two and struck out six in his pitching gem as he improved to 6-3 this season.

Zebastian Bolduc had a huge day at the plate for RCTC with two home runs and four RBIs. He opened up a 1-0 game with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and he hit a second straight two-run homer in the eighth inning to conclude the scoring.

Gabe Sepulveda hit an RBI double for RCTC in the first inning while Klayton Hawkins plated a run with a double in the seventh. Bolduc and Blake Schilling both had two hits for the Yellowjackets, who finished with nine hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC (28-12) will face No. 2 seed Central Lakes Community College in the winners bracket final Thursday in St. Cloud. The winner of that games advances to the championship game on Friday and needs just one more win to earn a berth in the Division III NJCAA National Tournament.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEBASEBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
unnamed (4).jpg
College
Gophers football building 2023 recruiting class with big in-state linemen
In head coach P.J. Fleck’s six recruiting classes since taking over the program in 2017, the U has signed an average of 3.6 scholarship players from Minnesota, ranging from a high of five in 2017 to a low of two in 2021
May 14, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-RANKING-GOPHERS-FOOTBALLS-INSTATE-RECRUITS-1-SP.jpg
College
Ranking Gophers football’s in-state recruits under P.J. Fleck
The Gophers have put 22 in-state high school football players on scholarship since head coach P.J. Fleck’s tenure started in 2017
May 14, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC Softball Results.png
College
RCTC softball team eliminated from region tournament
RCTC bows out with 12-2 loss to Minnesota West in second round
May 13, 2022 11:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
RCTC powers way to victory in region baseball opener
No. 1 seed RCTC defeated No. 8 Northland 11-1 in the opening round of play in the Region XIII baseball tournament on Friday
May 13, 2022 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports