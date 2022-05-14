RCTC advances to final four in region baseball tournament

ST. CLOUD — Drew Simmons of Stewartville pitched a five-hit shutout over nine innings as the top-seeded Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team advanced to the final four of the Region XIII Tournament on Saturday.

RCTC improved to 2-0 in the tourney and is one of two unbeaten teams left in the double-elimination field after posting a 6-0 victory over No. 3 St. Cloud Technical and Community College. St. Cloud was the defending region champion.

Simmons walked two and struck out six in his pitching gem as he improved to 6-3 this season.

Zebastian Bolduc had a huge day at the plate for RCTC with two home runs and four RBIs. He opened up a 1-0 game with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and he hit a second straight two-run homer in the eighth inning to conclude the scoring.

Gabe Sepulveda hit an RBI double for RCTC in the first inning while Klayton Hawkins plated a run with a double in the seventh. Bolduc and Blake Schilling both had two hits for the Yellowjackets, who finished with nine hits.

RCTC (28-12) will face No. 2 seed Central Lakes Community College in the winners bracket final Thursday in St. Cloud. The winner of that games advances to the championship game on Friday and needs just one more win to earn a berth in the Division III NJCAA National Tournament.