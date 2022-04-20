SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sports | College

RCTC again sweeps Minnesota West in doubleheader

The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team beat Minnesota West 7-2 and 15-4 on Tuesday

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 20, 2022 12:04 AM
The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team swept a doubleheader from Minnesota West Community and Technical College for the second time in three days on Tuesday.

The host Yellowjackets won 7-2 and 15-4 in five innings.

Gabe Sepulveda drove in multiple runs in each game. Sepulveda went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in the first game. Zebastian Bolduc and Yanseph Llanos both hit RBI doubles for RCTC while Lewiston-Altura grad Blake Schilling was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Left-hander Luke Dudycha of Hayfield earned the win as he allowed two earned runs on six hits over the first 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Gabe Sepulveda was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored in the nightcap. Schilling hit a double, had three RBIs and scored a pair of runs while Brock Martinez, Cole Hein and Sean Connolly all had two RBIs.

Yanseph Llanos (2-0) pitched the first three innings for the win. He only allowed one hit and one walk, but hit three batters and gave up four runs, three earned.

RCTC (13-11) has won four straight and six of eight. The Yellowjackets will play a doubleheader in Austin against Riverland Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.

