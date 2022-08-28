Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC avenges opening loss, picks up first win of soccer season

The RCTC women's soccer team bounced back from a season-opening loss by recording its first win of the season on Saturday, shutting out Madison College on the road.

RCTC Yellowjackets
By Staff reports
August 28, 2022 04:51 PM
MADISON, Wis. — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team has big expectations in 2022.

The Yellowjackets received votes in the first NJCAA Division III national rankings of the season, but they suffered a narrow one-goal loss to rival Madison College on Aug. 20 in their season-opening game in Rochester.

RCTC flipped the tables against Madison, in Madison, on Saturday, beating it 2-0 on its home turf. The win is RCTC's first of the season and evened its record at 1-1 overall, as it prepares for a 7 p.m. game Monday at Crown College.

"It was as complete of a game as we could have for the second match of the season," RCTC head coach Bryan Weiss said. "The team worked really hard this week to make some pretty significant improvement."

Jordan Walker was a standout in goal for the Yellowjackets, recording a three-save shutout. RCTC outshot Madison 12-4 in the contest.

Elgin native Mackenzie Polson scored the game-winning goal in the opening minute of the match, with an assist from Eyota's Allison Thompson. St. Charles grad Mia Pierre made it 2-0 in the second half, converting an assist from Anoka native Haley Doyea.

Following Monday's game at Crown College, RCTC returns home for a 7 p.m. match Thursday against Dakota County Technical College.

