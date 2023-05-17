RCTC baseball team hits its stride during region play: 'Our kids think they can win now'

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team has picked a good time to hit its stride.

Heading into the opening round of Region XIII play last week, the Yellowjackets had been solid but inconsistent this season. Coach Clark Jones said the team has talent, but youth and injuries were holding the Yellowjackets back.

“On paper this year, we’ve had the best team we’ve ever had,” Jones said. “It was just a freaky deal this year. We just had some accidents and injuries … so we were just playing around with some different combinations and getting some different people some playing time.”

Jones locked in a winning combination of players a week ago. The Yellowjackets, who entered region play on a five-game losing streak, went 3-0 and won their pool to advance to this week’s Region XIII Final Four/North Plains District Playoffs.

“Just getting them to believe that they can compete at the highest level is half the battle,” Jones said. “We’ve gone through some tough times, but every game we’ve played we’ve built a little more confidence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC (19-23) is now one big step away from advancing to the Division III NJCAA World Series. The Yellowjackets face St. Cloud Technical and Community College at 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Cloud in the first round of the Region XIII Final Four/North Plains District Playoffs. Alexandria Technical and Community College will face Century College in the other half of the bracket of the double elimination event.

The second round is on Friday and the championship game(s) is on Saturday. The winner advances to the Division III World Series in Greenville, Tenn.

RCTC went 0-4 against Century College during the season, but three of the losses were by two runs.

“Our kids think they can win now,” Jones said.

Luke Dudycha

Pitching will be a huge factor during the region final four. Like last week, games are nine innings, as opposed to seven-inning games during the regular season.

“It’s a little different strategy,” Jones said. “A lot of times in tournaments, coaches believe in having a quicker hook. For me, I do the opposite. We’ve got nine innings so I’m going to stick with my guy longer and chew up some more innings so our bullpen doesn’t have to throw as much.”

Jones says the RCTC pitching staff is improving. The coach hopes the pitchers can step up as the Yellowjackets have allowed an average of 6.5 runs per game.

Rees Campanale threw a five-hit shutout in one of RCTC's three region wins a week ago. Campanale (6-2, 4.66 ERA) is expected to start either the first or second game for the Yellowjackets. Other key pitchers in the tournament should be Luke Dudycha (3-2, 6.59 ERA) of Hayfield, Clement Febus (2-3, 6.23 ERA), Connor Jones (2-3, 7.31 ERA) and Carter Dylla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensively, the Yellowjackets have a nice core of hitters up and down the lineup. They have averaged 6.3 runs per game and have four players with more than 30 RBIs: Campanale (.483 average, three homers, 39 RBIs), Yanseph Llanos (.328, six HRs, 38 RBIs), Luis Rodriguez (.408, two HRs, 33 RBIs) and Griffin Olson (.350, seven HRs, 33 RBIs). Sophomore outfielder Klayton Hawkins of Wabasha is fifth on the team with 17 RBIs.

“That’s one thing that’s been pretty constant for us the whole year, we score runs,” Jones said. “The things we’ve had to adjust to and get better at is pitching because of some injuries and stuff like that. But now that’s starting to come around.”