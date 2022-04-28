SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
RCTC baseball team hits its way past Anoka-Ramsey

Rochester Community and Technical College had 15 hits and scored 10 runs in beating Anoka-Ramsey.

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 28, 2022 08:03 AM
Rochester Community and Technical College finished with 15 hits and beat Anoka-Ramsey 10-7 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference baseball on Wednesday.

Yanseph Llanos and Zebastian Bolduc each had three hits, Will Pacheco two and Gabe Sepulveda two. Carlos Martinez homered for the Yellowjackets.

Christian Bruno got the pitching win, working the final 1 2/3 innings.

RCTC is 12-2 in the MCAC and 19-11 overall.

