RCTC baseball team hits its way past Anoka-Ramsey

Rochester Community and Technical College finished with 15 hits and beat Anoka-Ramsey 10-7 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference baseball on Wednesday.

Yanseph Llanos and Zebastian Bolduc each had three hits, Will Pacheco two and Gabe Sepulveda two. Carlos Martinez homered for the Yellowjackets.

Christian Bruno got the pitching win, working the final 1 2/3 innings.

RCTC is 12-2 in the MCAC and 19-11 overall.