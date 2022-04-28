RCTC baseball team hits its way past Anoka-Ramsey
Rochester Community and Technical College had 15 hits and scored 10 runs in beating Anoka-Ramsey.
Rochester Community and Technical College finished with 15 hits and beat Anoka-Ramsey 10-7 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference baseball on Wednesday.
Yanseph Llanos and Zebastian Bolduc each had three hits, Will Pacheco two and Gabe Sepulveda two. Carlos Martinez homered for the Yellowjackets.
Christian Bruno got the pitching win, working the final 1 2/3 innings.
RCTC is 12-2 in the MCAC and 19-11 overall.
Rochester Community and Technical College beat Riverland 14-0 and 13-5 on Tuesday.
The Rochester Community and Technical baseball team beat Riverland for the fourth time in three days.
