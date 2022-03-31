RCTC baseball team primed for another solid season

ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Head coach: Clark Jones (third season at RCTC, 34- 23 record. Overall record, 306-302).

Last season: The Yellowjackets finished 26-19-1, placed second in Southern Division and finished third in Region XIII.

Top returners: Blake Schilling (outfielder, .343 average, 23 RBIs), Jovan Morrero-Soto (outfielder, .308, 18 stolen bases), Izaak Stevens (1B, .311 2 HRs, 26 RBIs), Gabe Sepulveda (3B, .402 6 HRs, 30 RBIs), T Palmer Mickelson (RHP, 4-3 record, 78 K's, All- State), Drew Simmons (RHP, 8-4, 40 K's).

Top newcomers: Gustavo Gonzalez (SS), Zebaskian Bolduc (2B), Klayton Hawkins (OF), Yanseph Llanos (P/DH/1B).

Season outlook: The Yellowjackets have a nice blend of veterans and newcomers. With a solid lineup and strong pitching, RCTC should be among the better teams in the state and a contender for a Region XIII title. The Yellowjackets should battle Century College and Riverland for the South Division title. St. Cloud and Central Lakes are other top teams in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

Coach Clark Jones comments: "I feel we have the type of team that can contend for a championship. We have very good speed, good defense, and we also hit for power. We have a deep pitching staff, however only two proven starters, so several of our pitchers will be experiencing baptism by fire. I anticipate this team scoring runs, and if our pitchers can hit their spots, change eye levels of hitters and keep hitters off-balance, we could challenge for a regional championship."

ROSTER

Sophomores: Blake Schilling (outfielder, Lewiston-Altura), Jovan Morrero-Soto (outfielder, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico) T Palmer Mickelson (RHP, Rochester Century), Drew Simmons (RHP, Stewartville), Christian Rivera (Utility, Barrranquitos, Puerto Rico), Landon Stoppelmoor (RHP, Fountain City, Wis.), Klayton Hawkins(OF, Wabasha-Kellogg), Izaak Stevens (1B, Plainview-Elgin-Millville), Brady Nelson (RHP, Byron), Nelson Franquiz (C/DH, Caracas, Venezuela), Gabe Sepulveda (3B, Conroe, Texas), Drew Simmons (RHP, Stewartville), Lucas Anderson (utility, St. James), Alec Dietl (LHP, Foley).

Freshmen: Jerry Santiago Jr. (SS/2B, Coamo, Puerto Rico), Logan Vogel (LHP, Goodhue), Christian Bruno (C/OF, Hatillo, , Puerto Rico),Chris Cartwrightn (OF, Aurora, Ill.), Carlos Martinezn (C, Barceloneta, Puerto Rico), Aidan McQuarrien (OF, Myakka City, Fla.), Cole Hein (1B/DH Rochester Century), Gustavo Gonzalez (IF/OF, Sarasota, Fla.), Will Pacheco (IF/OF, Sarasota, Fla.), Luke Dudycha (LHP, Hayfield), Yanseph Llanos (RHP/1B, Carolina, Puerto Rico), Adam Gwirtz (LHP, Osprey, Fla.), Diego Espada (IF, Sarasota, Fla.), Brock Martinez(C, Plainview-Elgin-Millville), Owen Hilke (LHP, Kenyon-Wanamingo), Rasheed Jenkins (utility, Preston, Ga.), Zebastian Bolduc (SS/3B, Tampa Bay), Sean Connolly (C, Brighton, Colo.)

— Guy N. Limbeck, glimbeck@postbulletin.com