RCTC baseball team sweeps Century College

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Klayton Hawkins hit home runs in both games of a doubleheader as Rochester Community and Technical College swept Century College on Saturday.

RCTC won 9-5 and 12-3 in games that were played in River Falls, Wis.

"Great all around team effort today beating a perennial power in Century College," RCTC coach Clark Jones said. "... Our pitchers did exceptionally well keeping the opponent's big bats uncomfortable."

Hawkins, a Wabasha-Kellogg grad, hit one of three home runs for RCTC in the opener as he went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Zebastian Bolduc and Lewiston-Altura grad Blake Schilling both hit two-run homers while Gabe Sepulveda went 3-for-3 with a double.

Drew Simmons of Stewartville pitched five plus innings and allowed five runs to earn the win.

Hawkins hit a two-run homer in the nightcap and Schilling had another big game as he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Sepulveda went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Gustavo Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored and Plainview-Elgin-Millville grad Izaak Stevens hit a two-run double.

Alec Dietl, the second of four RCTC pitchers, hurled 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win.

RCTC (9-9) and Century College will play each again in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. on Sunday at RCTC.