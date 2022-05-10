SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | College

RCTC baseball team sweeps tune-up doubleheader heading into region play

RCTC won two games Monday to conclude its regular season in baseball at 26-12

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 09, 2022 10:22 PM
The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team swept a doubleheader from Minnesota Post Grad on Monday in a tuneup for the upcoming Region XIII Tournament.

RCTC posted 7-3 and 11-4 victories.

In the opener, T Palmer Mickelson of Rochester pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless ball to start the game. He allowed five hits and struck out five. Owen Hilke pitched the next two innings for the win.

Jovan Marrero-Soto went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Yellowjackets while Blake Schilling was 2-for-3.
Gustavo Gonzalez hit a two-run double during a six-run first inning and Chris Cartwright also finished with two RBIs.

In the nightcap, RCTC scored three runs in each of the first two innings. Izaak Stevens was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and he had three RBIs and two runs scored. Christian Rivera went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Schilling was again 2-for-3 as he had two doubles and an RBI. Christian Bruno finished 2-for-2 with a double and one RBI.

Landon Stoppelmoor allowed three earned runs over the first three innings and Adam Gwirtz earned the win allowing one earned run over the final four innings.

RCTC (26-12) is the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region XIII Tournament in St. Cloud and opens play on Thursday in the nine-team event.

