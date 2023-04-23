99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

RCTC baseball team takes two from Western Technical College

The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team beat Western Technical College twice on Saturday, 6-4 and 4-3.

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Staff reports
Today at 9:21 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College swept Western Technical College in a doubleheader Saturday, winning 6-4 and 4-3. Both games lasted seven innings.

Reese Campananle, Alfredo Carrion and Clement Febus each had two hits for the Yellowjackets in Game 1. Luis Rodriguez and Griffin Olson both homered and drove in three runs apiece.

Winning pitcher was Campanale, going all seven innings and allowing six hits and four runs, all earned.

Find more news important to you

In the second game, RCTC scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to escape with the 4-3 win.

Campanale had two RBIs. Winning pitcher was Luke Dudycha. He allowed eight hits over seven innings and struck out six.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC is 6-4 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 14-12 overall.

Game 1 box score: https://www.rctcyellowjackets.com/sports/bsb/2022-23/boxscores/20230422_qh0c.xml

Game 2 box score: https://www.rctcyellowjackets.com/sports/bsb/2022-23/boxscores/20230422_64zn.xml

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
gophspring423.jpg
College
Gophers spring football game features explosive plays, late drama
April 22, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
RCTC earns split with Riverland in baseball
April 19, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Softball Results.png
College
RCTC splits doubleheader in softball as five-game win streak comes to end
April 18, 2023 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


storm the park
Local
'We’re strong enough to withstand the storm': Trail race series raises money for youth mental health
April 22, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
072320.N.RPB.ROAD.CONSTRUCTION.04471.jpg
Local
Snow, rain putting a damper on southeast Minnesota construction season?
April 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
20230417_111857.jpg
Business
Rochester Athletic Club offers members cryo recovery therapy without the need of ice bath
April 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
University of Minnesota Rochester Reproductive Health Fair
Health
Rachael Ojeikhodion noticed a student health need at UMR. Her program, Just in Case, aims to fix that
April 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden