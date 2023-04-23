RCTC baseball team takes two from Western Technical College

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College swept Western Technical College in a doubleheader Saturday, winning 6-4 and 4-3. Both games lasted seven innings.

Reese Campananle, Alfredo Carrion and Clement Febus each had two hits for the Yellowjackets in Game 1. Luis Rodriguez and Griffin Olson both homered and drove in three runs apiece.

Winning pitcher was Campanale, going all seven innings and allowing six hits and four runs, all earned.

In the second game, RCTC scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to escape with the 4-3 win.

Campanale had two RBIs. Winning pitcher was Luke Dudycha. He allowed eight hits over seven innings and struck out six.

RCTC is 6-4 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 14-12 overall.

Game 1 box score: https://www.rctcyellowjackets.com/sports/bsb/2022-23/boxscores/20230422_qh0c.xml

Game 2 box score: https://www.rctcyellowjackets.com/sports/bsb/2022-23/boxscores/20230422_64zn.xml