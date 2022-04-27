RCTC baseball team takes two more from Riverland
The Rochester Community and Technical baseball team beat Riverland for the fourth time in three days.
AUSTIN — Rochester Community and Technical College won both ends of a doubleheader with Riverland on Tuesday, 14-4 and 15-8 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference baseball action.
The wins upped the Yellowjackets to 10-2 in the conference and 17-11 overall. RCTC had also beaten Riverland twice at home on Sunday.
RCTC was led by Will Pacheco and Yanseph Llanos in Game 1, each with three hits. Gabe Sepulveda, Zabastian Bolduc and Gustavo Gonzalez each homered for the Yellowjackets. Luke Dudycha was the inning pitcher, going four innings and allowing four runs.
In Game 2, RCTC finished with 17 hits. Bolduc finished 3-for-3. Gonzalez and Klayton Hawkins each homered.
