RCTC baseball team wins pair against Riverland

The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team took a pair of games from Riverland on Sunday at Mayo Field, winning 5-4 and 10-4.

RCTC moved to 8-2 in the Southern Division of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 15-11 overall.

"Outstanding team effort today,” RCTC coach Clark Jones said. “Very proud of the way we battled through tough conditions. We had great pitching and really swung the bats well. But those are only two games and we need to bear down and get refocused for two more on Tuesday (at Riverland). Riverland is a great team, and they will come out fighting on their home turf."

RCTC and Riverland each finished with nine hits and three errors in Game 1. Klayton Hawkins was 2-for-3 and Will Pacheco 2-for-5 for the Yellowjackets. Carlos Martinez and Yanseph Llanos each homered. Drew Simmons was the winning pitcher, allowed eight hits and three runs (one earned) over eight innings.

Evan Hubatch had three hits for Riverland.

In Game 2, RCTC had 11 hits as part of its 10-4 win. It came out firing, scoring four runs in the first inning. It also scored four in the fourth. Martinez went 3-for-4 with six RBIs as he homered twice. Gabe Sepulveda went 2-for-3.

Drew Copley had three hits and three RBIs for Riverland, which slipped to 7-3 in the Southern Division and 17-15 overall.