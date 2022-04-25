SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 25
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC baseball team wins pair against Riverland

The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team got solid hitting in both ends of a doubleheader against Riverland as it claimed both games.

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 25, 2022 02:18 PM
Share

The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team took a pair of games from Riverland on Sunday at Mayo Field, winning 5-4 and 10-4.

RCTC moved to 8-2 in the Southern Division of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 15-11 overall.

"Outstanding team effort today,” RCTC coach Clark Jones said. “Very proud of the way we battled through tough conditions. We had great pitching and really swung the bats well. But those are only two games and we need to bear down and get refocused for two more on Tuesday (at Riverland). Riverland is a great team, and they will come out fighting on their home turf."

RCTC and Riverland each finished with nine hits and three errors in Game 1. Klayton Hawkins was 2-for-3 and Will Pacheco 2-for-5 for the Yellowjackets. Carlos Martinez and Yanseph Llanos each homered. Drew Simmons was the winning pitcher, allowed eight hits and three runs (one earned) over eight innings.

Evan Hubatch had three hits for Riverland.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Game 2, RCTC had 11 hits as part of its 10-4 win. It came out firing, scoring four runs in the first inning. It also scored four in the fourth. Martinez went 3-for-4 with six RBIs as he homered twice. Gabe Sepulveda went 2-for-3.

Drew Copley had three hits and three RBIs for Riverland, which slipped to 7-3 in the Southern Division and 17-15 overall.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEBASEBALL
What to read next
RCTC Softball Results.png
College
RCTC softball team wins four straight over weekend
RCTC softball results
April 24, 2022 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rocky's Run
College
Byron's Kreitinger surrounded by excellence with Gophers
Byron graduate Taylor Kreitinger appreciates her place on the University of Minnesota women's track-and-field and cross-country teams, surrounded by high achievers.
April 24, 2022 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
20211202-AMX-SPORTS-SCOGGINS-PJ-FLECK-HAD-SEEN-2-MS.jpg
College
‘Terrified’ to comfortable: Gophers QB Tanner Morgan welcomes back OC Kirk Ciarrocca
The relationship between Ciarrocca and Morgan is the nexus for improvement in the Gophers passing game this fall
April 23, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
fisher-action-photo.jpg
College
Century graduate Fisher all about team at Augustana University
Former Century all-around athlete Jack Fisher has found a welcoming place on the Augustana University football team.
April 22, 2022 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff