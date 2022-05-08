RCTC baseball team's winning streak snapped at 14 games

The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team finally had its massive win streak snapped on Saturday, losing the first of two games with St. Cloud Technical College.

RCTC had won 14 straight before falling 6-0 in Game 1 of the doubleheader. The Yellowjackets answered that with a 5-4 over St. Cloud.

Zebastian Bolduc had two of RCTC's four hits in the first game. St. Cloud finished with 11 hits.

In Game 2, Gustavo Gonzalez hit a home run for the Yellowjackets, Yanseph Llanos had a pair of hits, and Gonzalez and Jovan Marrero-Soto each drove in two runs. Alec Dietl go the pitching win, allowing nine hits in pitching all seven innings. He upped his record to 5-1.

RCTC finished with 10 hits in the game, St. Cloud with nine.