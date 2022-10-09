We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
RCTC volleyball beats Minnesota West in four sets

The Yellowjackets bounced back nicely from a Friday night defeat to improve to 15-7.

By Staff reports
October 08, 2022 08:45 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team bounced back from a loss on Friday, defeating Minnesota West Community and Technical College 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15.

Triniti Gbala and Chelsea Lasker paced the RCTC offense. Gbala finished with a team-best 14 kills and Lasker recorded 42 assists for the Yellowjackets.

Kiley Nihart and Kylie Smidt each finished with 16 digs as well for RCTC.

The Yellowjackets (16-7) are back in action 6:30 p.m. Monday when they host Iowa Central Community College.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
