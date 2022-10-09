RCTC volleyball beats Minnesota West in four sets

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team bounced back from a loss on Friday, defeating Minnesota West Community and Technical College 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15.

Triniti Gbala and Chelsea Lasker paced the RCTC offense. Gbala finished with a team-best 14 kills and Lasker recorded 42 assists for the Yellowjackets.

Kiley Nihart and Kylie Smidt each finished with 16 digs as well for RCTC.

The Yellowjackets (16-7) are back in action 6:30 p.m. Monday when they host Iowa Central Community College.