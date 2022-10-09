RCTC volleyball beats Minnesota West in four sets
The Yellowjackets bounced back nicely from a Friday night defeat to improve to 15-7.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team bounced back from a loss on Friday, defeating Minnesota West Community and Technical College 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15.
Triniti Gbala and Chelsea Lasker paced the RCTC offense. Gbala finished with a team-best 14 kills and Lasker recorded 42 assists for the Yellowjackets.
Kiley Nihart and Kylie Smidt each finished with 16 digs as well for RCTC.
The Yellowjackets (16-7) are back in action 6:30 p.m. Monday when they host Iowa Central Community College.
Jimmy Snuggerud scored his first three collegiate goals, and goalie Justen Close held Minnesota State Mankato at bay for much of the night as the Gophers won 4-1 on Friday
No matter what happens on the ice in Minneapolis and Mankato this weekend when Minnesota and Minnesota State Mankato square off, coaches Bob Motzko and Mike Hastings will shake hands and maybe even share a hug, as these two true friends have done for decades at dozens of arenas.
No. 6 Yellowjackets sweep past Western Tech 3-0.
No. 6 Yellowjackets defeat Alexandria Community and Technical College 7-0 to improve to 8-2-1.