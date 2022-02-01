RCTC beats Ridgewater for second time in three days

WILLMAR — Rochester Community and Technical College held Ridgewater College to just 13 points in each half en route to an easy 62-26 road victory in junior college women's basketball on Monday.

It was RCTC's second win over Ridgewater in three days. The Yellowjackets had won 73-42 at home on Saturday.

Olivia Christianson led a trio of RCTC players in double figures as she had 17 points and she added five steals.

Kandace Sikkink had 14 points and six rebounds while Lexi Hugeback had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. She also had five steals as RCTC forced 24 turnovers while committing 18 turnovers. Jaide Pressley and Kassidey Broadwater both had strong passing games with seven and six assists.

The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 2 in the nation among Division III NJCAA teams, are now 13-5, 6-1 in the Southern Division of the MCAC. They play at Western Technical College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in La Crosse, Wis.