Sports | College

RCTC blanks Rock Valley for first win in women's soccer

RCTC results in women's soccer.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 22, 2021 05:10 PM
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team won its first game of the season by defeating Rock Valley College 7-0 on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets are now 1-1.

"We learned some things about our squad in our first match and made the necessary adjustments," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "The result was a well-played shutout victory at home."

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez Mug1.jpg
Fatima Sanchez Hernandez

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez collected five saves to post the shutout. RCTC dominated play and had 19 shots on road.

Allison Thompson scored two goals and had two assists and Mia Pierre also scored two goals for RCTC. Haley Doyea had one goal and two assists while AJ Knick and Eliana Bentley each scored one goal. Grace Maschino and Rae May each had one assist.

The Yellowjackets will play at Dakota County Technical College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

