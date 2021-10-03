RCTC bounces back to defeat Fergus Falls: 'Everybody was locked in'

The Rochester Community and Technical College needed a bounce back on Saturday and the Yellowjackets got just what they needed. They used a strong all-around team effort to topple Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 28-8 in MCAC football.

RCTC lost some of its focus a week ago and suffered a 21-17 road loss to Minnesota West.

"We just didn't get off the bus," RCTC coach Derrick Hintz said. "We thought we could just roll in there because we're Rochester. One of the big things we talked about and worked on this week was humility,”

The Yellowjackets didn't take anything for granted at home on Saturday as the offense was able to control the ball and the defense held high-scoring Fergus Falls to just one touchdown. Both teams entered the game 3-2.

“We came in with a great game plan,” RCTC linebacker Alex Derico said. “Coach got us ready this week. Everybody was locked in and communicated well and we just all played our part. It’s a team game.”

The Yellowjackets offense set the tone early as they scored on their first drive of the game on a Billy Maples 6-yard touchdown toss to Stephen Lewis. Maples (7-for-15, 140 yards) and Justin Lynn (10-for-16, 138 yards) both had strong games at quarterback. Lynn had a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter and tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Myanza McClain in the third.

On defense, RCTC finished with seven sacks and Derico and defensive end Jarrell Holland had two each. Holland forced a fumble, recovered by Tyree Ready, and Brennan Brockel had an interception.

“We tried to get after the quarterback as much as we can,” Derico said. “We tried to make the quarterback throw bad passes all game. And that’s what we did, we got after the quarterback.”

The Yellowjackets also made Fergus Falls one dimensional. Aided by the seven sacks, RCTC held Fergus Falls to minus-58 yards rushing and 241 total yards.

“Defensive wise, we made a couple of mistakes, but we bounced back,” Holland said. ”As we put more pressure on the quarterback, we knew he would mess up.”

The defense did give up an 82-yard touchdown pass with just 10 seconds left in the half to cut RCTC's lead to 21-6. But the Yellowjackets regrouped and the defense did not allow a point in the second half.

“We talked about that play in the locker room and couldn’t let that play happen again,” Holland said. “We were really looking for a blowout and wanted to put more points on the board, but we got a big win.”

The Yellowjackets defense came up big with two goal-line stands in the second half.

“We just knew we couldn’t let them get any momentum,” Derico said. “We had to play hard because that’s a good team over there and they’ve been coming back from behind all year.”

After RCTC's second defensive stand, the Yellowjackets offense then went on a game-sealing drive.

“The biggest thing we did was keep the ball out of their hands,” Hintz said. “I thought the clock management at the end of the game was brilliant.”

Leading 28-8 with 10 minutes to go, RCTC got the ball back at it own 5 and proceeded to run 14 plays and nearly nine minutes off the clock before turning the ball over on downs.

“Let's give credit to the offense line, they were pushing guys around and Dylan (Ingram) was running well,” Hintz said.

Ingram finished with 94 yards rushing and a 1-yard TD run on a career-high 27 carries. He saw heavy action in the second half because Mayo grad Israel "Speedy" Lozoya went out with a lower-body injury in the first half.

“It was a great win, we really needed that one,” Hintz said. “Maybe one of the bigger program wins since I’ve been head coach. It was for playoff implications, for our own mindset.”

RCTC is now third in the eight-team MCAC standings with two games to go in the regular season. The Yellowjackets play at unbeaten North Dakota State College of Science next Saturday.

“It was a big win and everybody’s happy, but we have a tough opponent next week so we have to all get ready for that,” Derico said.

RCTC 28, Fergus Falls 6

Fergus Falls 0-6-2-0 — 6

RCTC 7-14-7-0 — 35

First quarter

RCTC — Stephen Lewis 6 pass from Billy Maples (Ethan Forthun kick), 9:37.

Second quarter

RCTC —Justin Lynn 4 run (Forthun kick), 11:22.

RCTC — Dylan Ingram 1 run (Forthun kick), 0:27.

FF — Fredrick Brown 82 pass from Nate Hayden (kick failed), 0:10.

Third quarter

RCTC —Myanza McCain 7 pass from Lynn (Forthun kick), 12:10.

FF — Safety, Forthun kick ball out of end zone after high punt snap, 3:18.

Fourth quarter

TEAM STATISTICS

FF RCTC



First downs 15 13

Total net yards 241 357

Rushes-yards 21-(-58) 37-79

Passing yards 299 278

Pass att.-comp.-int. 19-33-1 17-31-0

Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0

Punts-Ave. 6-30.0 4-47.5

Penalties-yards 10-51 13-140

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Fergus Fall s — Joel Dorjuste 4-29, Eric Williams 1-(-1), Jonathan Griffin 1-(-2), Kelo Logova 2-(-5), Rondarius Gregory 5-(-5), Nate Hayden 8-(-74). RCTC — Dylan Ingram 27-94, Israel Lozoya 3-38, Justin Lynn 3-14, Yaach Chuol 2-(-3), Billy Maples 1-(-15), Team 1-(-49).

Passing

Fergus Falls — Nate Hayden 19-33, 299 yards, 1 TDs, 1 int. RCTC — Billy Maples 7-15, 140 yards, 1 TD.; Justin Lynn 10-16, 138 yards,1 TD.

Receiving

Fergus Falls — Frederick Brown 6-143, Jonathan Griffin 5-83, Rondarius Gregory 3-41, Zion Dove 2-17, Joel Dorjuste 2-6, Jallah Zeze 1-9. RCTC — Stephen Lewis 5-66, Dylan Ingram 4-56, Myanza McCain 3-69, Damario Richards 2-27, Yaach Chuol 1-20, Zachary Cowan 1-17, Justin Lynn 1-3.

Missed field goals: Fergus Falls, Carsen McKnights 39 (WL).RCTC, Forthun 31 (BK).

