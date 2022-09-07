RCTC bounces back to get women's soccer win
Rochester Community and Technical College moved its record to 5-1 with another women's soccer win Tuesday.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ANKENY, Iowa — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s soccer team bounced back from an early deficit and beat Faith Baptist College 3-1 on Tuesday.
Faith Baptist led 1-0 at intermission. Mia Pierre (St. Charles) then scored in the 51st minute for the Yellowjackets, followed by Mongi Obang (Rochester) in the 85th and Haley Doyea in the 88th.
Jordan Weber had two saves in goal.
“Once we got the first goal we picked up the attacking quite a bit and were able to net a couple more,” RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said.
Eric Walker was a hurdler on the Gopher track and field team from 2016-2019, earning Academic All-Big 10 honors twice.
Minnesota allowed only 33 offensive plays, a new program mark for fewest plays run by an opposing team in a game
Rochester Community and Technical College falls to 1-1 in football with road loss to team ranked No. 1 in nation among NJCAA Division III teams.
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team beat Alexandria Community and Technical Colege 8-1 on Saturday.