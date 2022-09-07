SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
College
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC bounces back to get women's soccer win

Rochester Community and Technical College moved its record to 5-1 with another women's soccer win Tuesday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
September 06, 2022 08:25 PM
ANKENY, Iowa — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s soccer team bounced back from an early deficit and beat Faith Baptist College 3-1 on Tuesday.

Faith Baptist led 1-0 at intermission. Mia Pierre (St. Charles) then scored in the 51st minute for the Yellowjackets, followed by Mongi Obang (Rochester) in the 85th and Haley Doyea in the 88th.

Jordan Weber had two saves in goal.

“Once we got the first goal we picked up the attacking quite a bit and were able to net a couple more,” RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
