RCTC bounces back to get women's soccer win

ANKENY, Iowa — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s soccer team bounced back from an early deficit and beat Faith Baptist College 3-1 on Tuesday.

Faith Baptist led 1-0 at intermission. Mia Pierre (St. Charles) then scored in the 51st minute for the Yellowjackets, followed by Mongi Obang (Rochester) in the 85th and Haley Doyea in the 88th.

Jordan Weber had two saves in goal.

“Once we got the first goal we picked up the attacking quite a bit and were able to net a couple more,” RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said.

