Sports | College
RCTC captures region championship in women's soccer

RCTC advances to women's soccer district tournament with 6-0 win over Lake Superior College in region title game.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
October 22, 2022 10:28 PM
ROCHESTER — Mackenzie Polson of Elgin scored three goals as Rochester Community and Technical College rolled to a 6-0 victory over Lake Superior College in the Region XIII women's soccer championship game on Saturday.

It was the second hat trick of the season for Polson and the win advances RCTC to the district tournament.

The two teams had split a pair of meeting during the regular season, but the host Yellowjackets dominated the region title game.

"This was a complete team game for us," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "We were able to move the ball really well and get quality shots on goal. Meanwhile we were able to work as one to keep our opponents out of our back third.”

Jordan Weber of Oronoco needed to make just two saves to earn the shutout. It was her eighth shutout of the season, which is No. 1 in the NJCAA.

Haley Doyea had a goal and two assists for the Yellowjackets while Rochester's Mongi Obang had a goal and an assist. Grace Maschino added a goal while Eliana Bentley of Austin, Khloee Zelinske of Stewartville and Emma Buck of Zumbrota each collected an assist.

Polson, Doyea, Kaitlyn Weiss, Keely Troup, Allison Thompson and Maschino were all named to the NJCAA Region XIII All-Tournament Team.

RCTC, ranked No. 5 among NJCAA Division III teams, is now 9-2-3. The Yellowjackets advanced to the Great Lakes District semifinals against Madison College in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 28. RCTC is two wins away from earning a berth in the national tournament.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
