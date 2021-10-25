RCTC captures Region XIII championship in women's soccer
RCTC defeated Anoka-Ramsey 4-0 to win the NJCAA Region XIII championship. The Yellowjackets now advance to the Great Lakes District Tournament and are two wins away from securing a national berth.
Four different players scored goals as Rochester Community and Technical College defeated Anoka-Ramsey 4-0 in the Region XIII championship in women's soccer on Saturday.
Allison Thompson of Eyota had a goal and an assist for the Yellowjackets. Mia Pierre of St. Charles, Kes Whalen and Serena Leonard all added a goal.
Haley Doyea assisted on two goals and Grace Maschino collected one assist.
Fatima Sanchez Hernandez made two saves in goal to record the shutout.
RCTC (9-2) has now won seven straight games. The Yellowjackets advance to the NJCAA Great Lakes District Tournament and are two wins away from securing a national berth.
