RCTC captures Region XIII championship in women's soccer

Four different players scored goals as Rochester Community and Technical College defeated Anoka-Ramsey 4-0 in the Region XIII championship in women's soccer on Saturday.

Allison Thompson of Eyota had a goal and an assist for the Yellowjackets. Mia Pierre of St. Charles, Kes Whalen and Serena Leonard all added a goal.

Haley Doyea assisted on two goals and Grace Maschino collected one assist.

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez made two saves in goal to record the shutout.

RCTC (9-2) has now won seven straight games. The Yellowjackets advance to the NJCAA Great Lakes District Tournament and are two wins away from securing a national berth.