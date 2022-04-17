RCTC clobbers Minnesota West in doubleheader

WORTHINGTON — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball had its way with Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Saturday, romping in both games of a doubleheader.

RCTC took the first game 12-2, then the second 15-4 in six innings.

The Yellowjackets got two hits from both Gabe Sepulveda and Blake Schilling in Game 1. RCTC finished with 14 hits. Gustavo Gonzalez homered and had four RBIs. Winning pitcher was Drew Simmons. He went all seven innings and allowed six hits while striking out nine.

RCTC exploded for six runs in the first inning of Game 2 and had seven in the fourth.

Zabastian Bolduc and Chris Cartwright each had two of RCTC’s 12 hits. Bolduc homered and had four RBIs. Gonzalez and Carlos Martinez also homered.

Brady Nelson got the pitching win. He went four innings and allowed six hits and four runs, all earned.

“Great performance today by our 3 pitchers over 2 games,” RCTC coach Clark Jones said. “Fantastic hitting today by the entire team in both games. Our team persevered through difficult, uncomfortable weather conditions in Worthington. Very happy with the results from the doubleheader today."