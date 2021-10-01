RCTC closes home schedule under the lights on Saturday

Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at RCTC

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Rochester Regional Stadium.

Records: RCTC is 3-2, Minnesota State-Fergus Falls is 3-2.

Last game: RCTC lost to Minnesota West 21-17. Minnesota State-Fergus Falls lost 43-40 to Itasca.

Last meeting: RCTC defeated Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 34-14 during the 2019 season.

Minnesota State-Fergus Falls notes: The Spartans suffered a high-scoring three-point loss to Itasca last week, a team that slipped past RCTC 29-23 earlier this season. Fergus Falls has beaten Minnesota West 43-18, the team RCTC lost to last week. The Spartans feature a strong offense (443.6 yards, 36.2 points per game) and their passing attack could be trouble for RCTC. The Spartans average 332.2 yards per game through the air and QB Nate Hayden is averaging 296.0 yards passing per game. He has 11 TD passes and 6 interceptions. RB Rondarius Gregory has rushed for 495 yards and has a team-high 33 receptions. Frederick Brown and Jonathan Griffin both have 17 catches. Fergus Falls has big-play ability as Griffin (99 yards), Brown (84), Gregory (73) and Jallah Zeze (62) all have long TD catches this season. The Spartans are 2-0 on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC notes: This could be a high-scoring game as the Yellowjackets average 40.2 points and 378.4 yards per game despite being slowed down a week ago. The RCTC ground attack (214.4 yards a game) has been better than the passing game (164.2), but QBs Billy Maples (550 yards pass, 5 TDs) and Justin Lynn (260 yards, 2 TDs) may have to step up this week. Fergus Falls is allowing 297.4 yards a game passing. The Yellowjackets would also like to have a third receiver emerge. Stephen Lewis (33 catches, 13.0 average, 1 TD) and Myanza McCain (17 catches, 11.6 average, 4 TDs) are the only receivers with more than seven catches. RB Israel "Speedy" Lozoya (502 yards, 4 TDs, 8.8 average) looks to bounce back after being shut down for the first time last week. Dylan Ingram has 394 yards rushing (4.8 average) and 6 TDs. The RCTC defense — led by LBs Conner Loy (38 tackles), Alex Derico (35 tackles, 4 sacks) and CB Joseph Tarnue (3 interceptions) — has allowed just 40 points over the past three games. RCTC is 2-1 at home and will play two straight on the road to close the regular season.

Up next: RCTC plays at North Dakota State College of Science at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.

— Guy N. Limbeck / glimbeck@postbulletin.com