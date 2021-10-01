SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC closes home schedule under the lights on Saturday

RCTC will host its final home football game of the regular season when the Yellowjackets take on Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
September 30, 2021 11:45 PM
Share

Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at RCTC

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Rochester Regional Stadium.

Records: RCTC is 3-2, Minnesota State-Fergus Falls is 3-2.

Last game: RCTC lost to Minnesota West 21-17. Minnesota State-Fergus Falls lost 43-40 to Itasca.

Last meeting: RCTC defeated Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 34-14 during the 2019 season.

Minnesota State-Fergus Falls notes: The Spartans suffered a high-scoring three-point loss to Itasca last week, a team that slipped past RCTC 29-23 earlier this season. Fergus Falls has beaten Minnesota West 43-18, the team RCTC lost to last week. The Spartans feature a strong offense (443.6 yards, 36.2 points per game) and their passing attack could be trouble for RCTC. The Spartans average 332.2 yards per game through the air and QB Nate Hayden is averaging 296.0 yards passing per game. He has 11 TD passes and 6 interceptions. RB Rondarius Gregory has rushed for 495 yards and has a team-high 33 receptions. Frederick Brown and Jonathan Griffin both have 17 catches. Fergus Falls has big-play ability as Griffin (99 yards), Brown (84), Gregory (73) and Jallah Zeze (62) all have long TD catches this season. The Spartans are 2-0 on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC notes: This could be a high-scoring game as the Yellowjackets average 40.2 points and 378.4 yards per game despite being slowed down a week ago. The RCTC ground attack (214.4 yards a game) has been better than the passing game (164.2), but QBs Billy Maples (550 yards pass, 5 TDs) and Justin Lynn (260 yards, 2 TDs) may have to step up this week. Fergus Falls is allowing 297.4 yards a game passing. The Yellowjackets would also like to have a third receiver emerge. Stephen Lewis (33 catches, 13.0 average, 1 TD) and Myanza McCain (17 catches, 11.6 average, 4 TDs) are the only receivers with more than seven catches. RB Israel "Speedy" Lozoya (502 yards, 4 TDs, 8.8 average) looks to bounce back after being shut down for the first time last week. Dylan Ingram has 394 yards rushing (4.8 average) and 6 TDs. The RCTC defense — led by LBs Conner Loy (38 tackles), Alex Derico (35 tackles, 4 sacks) and CB Joseph Tarnue (3 interceptions) — has allowed just 40 points over the past three games. RCTC is 2-1 at home and will play two straight on the road to close the regular season.

Up next: RCTC plays at North Dakota State College of Science at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Guy N. Limbeck / glimbeck@postbulletin.com

Related Topics: FOOTBALLROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Broc Finstuen action shot
College
Finstuen has found perfect finishing place, Cleveland State
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
January 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
jea 5184 Gophers vs Illinois MBB
College
Gophers can’t keep up with Illini in a 76-53 home loss
Center Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, scored 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Cockburn dominated the Gophers last year, too, with a season-high 33-point,13-rebound effort in a win in December.
January 04, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC.Hintz.dup.springball.photo
College
Hintz steps down as RCTC football coach
Derrick Hintz spent 19 season as a football coach at RCTC, and had a 34-15 record in six seasons as a head coach.
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Gophers men’s basketball won’t be scheduling games against upstart St. Thomas
Johnson said he “loves” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer and they’ve talked many times, but Johnson has communicated to his colleague his intentions to not play the state’s second DI team.
January 04, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press