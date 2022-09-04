SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC dominates again in blasting Alexandria

The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team beat Alexandria Community and Technical Colege 8-1 on Saturday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
September 03, 2022 09:20 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ALEXANDRIA — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s soccer team continues to click, the latest example Saturday afternoon is it blasted Alexandria Community and Technical College 8-0.

Mackenzie Plson (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) led the way with three goals and one assist. Mia Pierre (St. Charles) add a one goal and two assists.

Goalie Jordan Weber had a single save.

RCTC moved to 4-1 overall.

“The coaching staff is really proud of the team,” Yellowjackets coach Bryan Weiss said. “This was our fourth game in the last eight days and the soreness and fatigue is starting to catch up to us. All things considered we are glad to come out of today with a convincing win and our fourth shutout in a row.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S SOCCER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
OB-008-DW9_4591.jpg
College
Gophers hockey fantastic four: The goalie, Owen Bartoszkiewicz
Amid all of the mid-season consternation with Jack LaFontaine leaving and Justen Close taking over the Gophers net last January, a tall, quiet kid with orange pads and a long last name arrived from Michigan by way of Ohio and Texas, and has shown skill, size and an unrelenting work ethic as his "real" rookie season approaches.
September 02, 2022 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NCAA Football: New Mexico State at Minnesota
College
Gophers running backs Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts make ‘breathtaking’ returns to field
Both running backs rushed for more than 5 yards per carry and more than 200 combined yards
September 02, 2022 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC women's soccer team records third straight shutout
RCTC improves to 3-1 win a 1-0 win over Dakota County Community College.
September 02, 2022 12:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Football: New Mexico State at Minnesota
College
Gophers and P.J. Fleck have no-drama win over Jerry Kill and New Mexico State
Minnesota’s offense scored on its opening six possessions
September 01, 2022 11:34 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press