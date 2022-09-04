RCTC dominates again in blasting Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s soccer team continues to click, the latest example Saturday afternoon is it blasted Alexandria Community and Technical College 8-0.

Mackenzie Plson (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) led the way with three goals and one assist. Mia Pierre (St. Charles) add a one goal and two assists.

Goalie Jordan Weber had a single save.

RCTC moved to 4-1 overall.

“The coaching staff is really proud of the team,” Yellowjackets coach Bryan Weiss said. “This was our fourth game in the last eight days and the soreness and fatigue is starting to catch up to us. All things considered we are glad to come out of today with a convincing win and our fourth shutout in a row.”

