Sports | College

RCTC dops second straight game

The Rochester Community and Technical men's basketball team dropped an incredibly close one on Thursday, losing 72-70 to Dakota County Technical College.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 31, 2021 11:08 AM
ROSEMOUNT — The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team lost for the second consecutive day on Thursday, falling 72-70 to Dakota County Technical College in the DCTC Classic.

RCTC, now 10-3 overall, struggled in the final minute, turning the ball over twice.

Lourdes graduate Peyton Dunham was outstanding, finishing with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Keivonte Watts had 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, and Devyn Frye had 15 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists.

“DCTC is a good team (9-5 and a scholarship school) and will have a chance to go to the Division II national tournament this year if they continue to improve,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

DCTC led 29-28 at halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

