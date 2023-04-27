RCTC drops below .500 mark with pair of losses

COON RAPIDS — Rochester Community and Technical College saw its record dip below .500 with a pair of losses to Anoka-Ramsey Community College in MCAC softball on Wednesday.

The visiting Yellowjackets suffered 10-0 and 10-2 losses, both coming in five innings. RCTC is now 15-17 overall and 5-9 in the South Division of the MCAC.

RCTC was held to two hits in the opener, a double by Jada James and a single by Bella Mehrkens. Taylor Draeger suffered the loss on the mound for the Yellowjackets.

A-R held a slim 4-2 lead in the second game before ending the game by the eight-run rule with six runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Tarrin Stephans and Claire Pausch were both 2-for-2 for RCTC in the nightcap and Pausch scored a pair of runs. Kelsey Grunewald was 2-for-3 with an RBI and James was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Mehrkens suffered the loss for the Yellowjackets.

RCTC will play a doubleheader at Ridgewater College at 3 p.m. Friday.

