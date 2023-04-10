RCTC drops four straight at home over weekend in softball

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team had its six-game winning streak snapped as the Yellowjackets dropped four straight games over the weekend.

RCTC was swept in doubleheaders at home by St. Cloud Technical and Community College and Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

St. Cloud posted 10-5 and 8-0 wins on Friday. Anoka-Ramsey rolled to 15-0 and 18-0 victories on Saturday.

RCTC had its lone strong offensive game in the first game of the weekend. In the opener against St. Cloud, Tarrin Stephans went 3-for-3 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs while DJ Berg was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Jada James went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

RCTC was unable to score in the final three games of the weekend and each game went five innings. Bella Mehrkens and Berg had the only hits in the nightcap loss to St. Cloud.

In A-R's first win over RCTC, Lyla Galli went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and Molly Gross (8-4) tossed a two-hit shutout.

In the second game, Maddie Bottineau (6-2) tossed a two-hit shutout for A-R and Maggie Kohl went 3-for-3 with four runs scored, four RBIs and she hit two of the team's four home runs.

RCTC (10-12) will host Riverland Community College in a doubleheader at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.