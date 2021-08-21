RCTC drops opener in women's soccer

The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team opened its 2021 season with a 2-0 home loss to Madison College on Friday.

"The Yellowjackets played well (Friday) versus a nationally ranked Madison College squad," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said.

Alexis Kulow and Angelina Perez scored goals for Madison.

RCTC goalkeeper Fatima Sanchez Hernandez stopped 17 of the 19 shots she faced.

Haley Doyea had four shots for the Yellowjackets, Mia Pierre had two and Amy Gonzalez added one.

RCTC (0-1) will host Rock Valley College at 3 p.m. Saturday.