RCTC drops opener in women's soccer

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team opened its season with a 1-0 setback to Madison College on Saturday.

Both teams are expected to be Region XIII powers this season.

Jordan Walker made five saves in goal for the Yellowjackets (0-1). RCTC had five shots, two by Haley Doyea and one each by Grace Maschino, Allison Thompson and Mia Pierre.

Madison Johnson scored the game's lone goal in the second half for Madison College (2-0).

RCTC will play Bethany Lutheran College in a scrimmage at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Mankato.