Sports | College
RCTC drops opener in women's soccer

RCTC women's soccer results

Rochester Community and Technical College
By Staff reports
August 21, 2022 01:50 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team opened its season with a 1-0 setback to Madison College on Saturday.

Both teams are expected to be Region XIII powers this season.

Jordan Walker made five saves in goal for the Yellowjackets (0-1). RCTC had five shots, two by Haley Doyea and one each by Grace Maschino, Allison Thompson and Mia Pierre.

Madison Johnson scored the game's lone goal in the second half for Madison College (2-0).

RCTC will play Bethany Lutheran College in a scrimmage at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Mankato.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S SOCCER
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
