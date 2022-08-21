RCTC drops opener in women's soccer
RCTC women's soccer results
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team opened its season with a 1-0 setback to Madison College on Saturday.
Both teams are expected to be Region XIII powers this season.
Jordan Walker made five saves in goal for the Yellowjackets (0-1). RCTC had five shots, two by Haley Doyea and one each by Grace Maschino, Allison Thompson and Mia Pierre.
Madison Johnson scored the game's lone goal in the second half for Madison College (2-0).
RCTC will play Bethany Lutheran College in a scrimmage at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Mankato.
The RCTC volleyball team is coming off a 20-8 season in 2021 and a runner-up finish in the Region 13A Tournament. The Yellowjackets should be a contender to land a national berth again this season.
RCTC has six returning MCAC All-Conference players from a women's soccer team that was 9-3 a year ago and lost 1-0 in the Region XIII championship game.
