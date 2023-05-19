99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

RCTC drops Region XIII Final Four opener to St. Cloud

RCTC will face Century College in an elimination game on Friday. The Yellowjackets now need four wins over the next two days to win the region title.

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Staff reports
Today at 11:09 PM

ST. CLOUD — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team faces an uphill battle if it wants to win a Region XIII championship.

RCTC began play in the Region XIII Final Four/North Plains District Playoffs on Thursday and suffered a 5-4 setback to St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

The four-team tournament is double elimination and RCTC (19-24) would now have to win four games over the next two days to with region and advance to the Division III NJCAA World Series.

Find more news important to you

Sam Holthaus and Matthew Perry hit home runs for St. Cloud. Holthaus went 2-for-4 and finished with three RBIs.

RCTC nearly rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Yellowjackets trailed 5-2 before Alfredo Carrion hit a two-run homer cut the lead to 5-4. RCTC then stranded the tying run on third base.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the other half of the bracket, Alexandria Technical and Community College defeated Century College 6-5.

RCTC will face Century College in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. Friday. RCTC went 0-4 against Century during the regular season, but three of the losses were by two runs. The winner of that game will face the loser of the St. Cloud and Alexandria game later on Friday.

The championship game(s) is on Saturday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
063021-ROYALS-GREYHOUNDS-BASEBALL-8413.jpg
College
Rochester Royals pitcher Finocchi signs on as assistant coach for Rochester Honkers
May 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
RCTC advances to championship round Region XIII Tournament in baseball
May 12, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
RCTC posts pair of victories to open Region XIII Tournament in baseball
May 11, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Prep
Photos: Mayo, John Marshall baseball on May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Untitled design.png
Breaking News
Local
With a carveout for Mayo Clinic, Minnesota lawmakers advance standalone Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act
May 18, 2023 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Local
Photos: Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 08:25 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
OPED-SUPERBUGS-ANTIBIOTICS-COMMENTARY-GET
Local
Keeping Nurses at the Bedside has been pulled from omnibus legislation
May 18, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle