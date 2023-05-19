RCTC drops Region XIII Final Four opener to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team faces an uphill battle if it wants to win a Region XIII championship.

RCTC began play in the Region XIII Final Four/North Plains District Playoffs on Thursday and suffered a 5-4 setback to St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

The four-team tournament is double elimination and RCTC (19-24) would now have to win four games over the next two days to with region and advance to the Division III NJCAA World Series.

Sam Holthaus and Matthew Perry hit home runs for St. Cloud. Holthaus went 2-for-4 and finished with three RBIs.

RCTC nearly rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Yellowjackets trailed 5-2 before Alfredo Carrion hit a two-run homer cut the lead to 5-4. RCTC then stranded the tying run on third base.

In the other half of the bracket, Alexandria Technical and Community College defeated Century College 6-5.

RCTC will face Century College in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. Friday. RCTC went 0-4 against Century during the regular season, but three of the losses were by two runs. The winner of that game will face the loser of the St. Cloud and Alexandria game later on Friday.

The championship game(s) is on Saturday.