Sports College

RCTC earns split with Riverland in baseball

After dropping the first game of a doubleheader, RCTC bounced back to top Riverland in the second game. The score of both games was 6-5.

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Staff reports
Today at 9:38 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College bounced back to win the second game to earn a split with Riverland Community College in MCAC junior college baseball on Tuesday.

The score of both games was 6-5.

RCTC scored six times on just five hits in the nightcap. Luis Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs. Yanseph Llanos went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Clement Febus (1-0) earned the win for RCTC. He allowed four runs, just two earned, on three hits over the first five inings. Rees Campanale recorded the final two outs in the seventh inning to collect a save.

Griffin Olson went 2-for-3 with a homer, double and three RBIs for RCTC in the first game. Llanos also had two hits while Christian Bruno was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Jared Grams hit a two-run single for Riverland to highlight a four-run top of the seventh as the Blue Devils took a 6-2 lead.

Olson hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to close out the RCTC scoring.

The Yellowjackets (12-12, 4-4 South Division) will host Western Technical College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

