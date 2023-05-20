RCTC eliminated in Region XIII baseball tournament

ST. CLOUD — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team's quest for a Region XIII championship ended on Friday.

RCTC suffered a 9-6 setback to Century College in an elimination game at the Region XIII Final Four/North Plains District Playoffs.

The Yellowjackets finish the season 19-25 after going 0-2 in the four-team, double-elimination region tournament.

No game details from the RCTC and Century College game were provided.

RCTC finished 0-5 against Century College during the 2023 season. Three of the losses were by two runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria Technical & Community College defeated Century College 5-4 in 10 innings in an elimination game later on Friday. St. Cloud Technical and Community College had defeated Alexandria 2-1 in the winner's bracket final earlier on Friday.

St. Cloud and Alexandria will meet in the championship game on Saturday with the winner advancing to the Division III NJCAA World Series. St. Cloud needs one win to win the region title; Alexandria would need two victories to claim the title.