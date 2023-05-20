99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

RCTC eliminated in Region XIII baseball tournament

RCTC suffered a 9-6 to Century College in an elimination game on Friday in the Region XIII Final Four/North Plains District Playoffs.

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Staff reports
May 19, 2023 at 11:59 PM

ST. CLOUD — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team's quest for a Region XIII championship ended on Friday.

RCTC suffered a 9-6 setback to Century College in an elimination game at the Region XIII Final Four/North Plains District Playoffs.

The Yellowjackets finish the season 19-25 after going 0-2 in the four-team, double-elimination region tournament.

Find more news important to you

No game details from the RCTC and Century College game were provided.

RCTC finished 0-5 against Century College during the 2023 season. Three of the losses were by two runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria Technical & Community College defeated Century College 5-4 in 10 innings in an elimination game later on Friday. St. Cloud Technical and Community College had defeated Alexandria 2-1 in the winner's bracket final earlier on Friday.

St. Cloud and Alexandria will meet in the championship game on Saturday with the winner advancing to the Division III NJCAA World Series. St. Cloud needs one win to win the region title; Alexandria would need two victories to claim the title.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
RCTC drops Region XIII Final Four opener to St. Cloud
May 18, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
063021-ROYALS-GREYHOUNDS-BASEBALL-8413.jpg
College
Rochester Royals pitcher Finocchi signs on as assistant coach for Rochester Honkers
May 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
RCTC advances to championship round Region XIII Tournament in baseball
May 12, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


DSC09990.jpg
Sports
Bruins blast Black Bears in opener of Robertson Cup semifinals
May 19, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet
Prep
Sprinter Garcia-Lara uses All-City Meet to put himself in the Century record books
May 19, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet
Prep
Photos: Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet
Prep
It took some prodding, but Century sprinter Omoijuanfo has found stardom
May 19, 2023 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff