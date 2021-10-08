RCTC faces big challenge at unbeaten NDSCS

RCTC at North Dakota State College of Science

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Rochester Regional Stadium.

Records: RCTC is 4-2, North Dakota State College of Science is 6-0.

Last game: RCTC defeated Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 28-8; NDSCS nipped Central Lakes 22-19.

Last meeting: The two teams have not played since the 2016 season, when NDSCS outscored RCTC 55-41.

North Dakota State College of Science notes: The Wildcats are unbeaten and ranked No. 3 in the Division III national poll, but have close wins over Mesabi Range (23-22) and Central Lakes, teams which RCTC beat handily. NDSCS got a 27-yard touchdown pass from Graedyn Buell to Marselio Mendez with just 19 seconds to play last week to nip Central Lakes by three. The Wildcats average 30.5 points per game, but just a modest 299.2 yards of offense. Buell has excelled as he has thrown for 941 yards in five games with 12 touchdowns and just one interception. The Wildcats will try to exploit the RCTC pass defense and Demetrius Coleman (31 catches, 13.3 average) and Mendez (28 catches, 8 TDs, 15.9 average) are the team's top receivers. Mendez is also a dangerous return man, with an 88-yard kickoff return as well as a punt return for a TD this season. NDSCS's defense has been stellar, allowing just 17.7 points and 250.3 yards a game, and only 56.0 on the ground. Sylvester Ware IV has 7 of the defense's 26 sacks. LB Jaderian Johnson was the NJCAA D-III Defensive Player of the Week for recording 10 tackles, a sack and fumble recovery against Central Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC notes: RCTC has had a balanced offensive attack this year, averaging 192.5 yards rushing, 181.5 yards passing and 38.2 points per game. But the Yellowjackets may need a big game from their passing attack this week. Not only is NDSCS stingy against the run, but Dylan Ingram (486 yards, 4.4 average, 7 TDs) will have to carry the ground load for the Yellowjackets after Israel "Speedy" Lozoya (540 yards, 8.2 average, 4 TDs) was injured last week. Billy Maples (680 yards passing, 6 TDs) and Justin Lynn (364 yards, 3 TDs) will continue to split time at QB. With Lozoya out, WR Yaach Chuol or Lynn could get a few more chances to run the ball. Stephen Lewis (38 catches, 13.0 average, 2 TDs) and Myanza McCain (20 catches, 13.4 average, 5 TDs) remain the go-to receivers. RCTC will try to shore up a pass defense that has allowed 272.7 yards a game. The defense has allowed a mere 18.5 points a game. Punter Ethan Forthun, a Southland grad, was the D-III Special Teams Player of the Week after he averaged 47.5 yards on four punts last week and was 4-for-4 on extra points. RCTC is currently third in the eight-team MCAC and will try to position for the state playoffs during the final two games of the regular season.

Up next: RCTC concludes its regular season at Vermilion at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16.

— Guy N. Limbeck / glimbeck@postbulletin.com