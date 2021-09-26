SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC faces Minnesota West for first time in five years

The fifth-ranked RCTC football has won two straight games to improve to 3-1 and plays at Minnesota West at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
September 25, 2021 07:14 PM
RCTC at Minnesota West

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Worthington.

Records: RCTC is 3-1, Minnesota West is 1-3.

Last game: RCTC defeated Mesabi Range 71-7; Minnesota West lost to Central Lakes 27-23.

Last meeting: The two teams have not played since the 2016 season. RCTC won the game 26-8 on the field, but later had to forfeit the victory.

Minnesota West notes: The lone win for the Bluejays was 28-7 over Mesabi Range, which RCTC handled easy a week ago. Minnesota West has struggled on offense, averaging just 223.5 yards a game, including 28.0 on the ground, and 17.5 points per contest. Willard Carl Holm (438 yards, 3 TDs, 3 interceptions) and Brock Starley (344 yards, 1 TD, 4 interceptions) have split time at QB. Bailey Cowell (18 catches, 9.0 average), Ian Stamer (17 catches, 17.5 average) and Tommy Lais (16 catches, 13.5 average) lead a balanced receiving core. The defense has been solid, allowing just 310.5 yards a game, and 57.8 per game rushing. It allows 24.5 points a game.

RCTC notes: The Yellowjackets remain ranked No. 5 in the Division III national poll and have won two straight games. This marks the second of three straight games on the road. After last week's scoring outburst, the Yellowjackets are averaging 46.0 points a game while allowing 20.5. Surging RB Israel "Speedy" Lozoya is up to 495 yards on the ground with4 TDs and an 8.8 average per carry while Dylan Ingram has 336 yards and 5 TDs. Billy Maples (31-for-58, 444 yards, 5 TDs) and Justin Lynn (23-for-43, 226 yards, 2 TDs) continue to rotate at QB while Stephen Lewis (20 catches, 13.4 average, 1 TD) and Myanza McCain (13 catches, 14.3 average, 4 TDs) are the top receivers. CB Joseph Tarnue is coming off a game in which he returned a punt and an interception for a touchdown. He has a team-high 3 interceptions while leading tackler Alex Derico has 3.5 sacks. LB Conner Loy has had a blocked a punt, an interception and a fumble return for a TD in the past two games.

Up next: RCTC hosts Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Guy N. Limbeck / glimbeck@postbulletin.com

