RCTC falls in region volleyball championship match

WHITE BEAR LAKE — There will be no national berth for the Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team.

The Yellowjackets came up a win short of an NJCAA Division III national tournament berth with a 3-0 loss to Century College in the Region XIIIA championship match on Saturday.

Century College posted a 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 victory to capture the region title. No stats were available on the match.

Injuries to its outside hitters impacted RCTC during the four-team tournament. Alexis Simpson missed the tournament with an injury while Kennedy Hady's play was very limited.

RCTC had split a pair of matches with Century College during the regular season, including a 3-1 home victory on Oct. 19. The Yellowjackets close the season 21-10.