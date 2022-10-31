SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, October 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC falls in region volleyball championship match

Century College swept RCTC 3-0 in the Region XIIIA championship volleyball match on Saturday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
October 30, 2022 10:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WHITE BEAR LAKE — There will be no national berth for the Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team.

The Yellowjackets came up a win short of an NJCAA Division III national tournament berth with a 3-0 loss to Century College in the Region XIIIA championship match on Saturday.

Century College posted a 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 victory to capture the region title. No stats were available on the match.

Injuries to its outside hitters impacted RCTC during the four-team tournament. Alexis Simpson missed the tournament with an injury while Kennedy Hady's play was very limited.

RCTC had split a pair of matches with Century College during the regular season, including a 3-1 home victory on Oct. 19. The Yellowjackets close the season 21-10.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGECOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC suffers narrow 12-7 loss to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls in state football semifinals
Yellowjackets trailed just 10-7 at the half against Ferus Falls, but came up empty on offense in the second half.
October 30, 2022 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
102922-MHCKYvMinn-0306.jpg
College
Gophers avoid hitting panic button, rally for split at Ohio State
Stung by their first Big Ten loss of the season, the Minnesota Gophers responded with an efficient, dominant performance to split their series at Ohio State.
October 29, 2022 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim evades Rutgers defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) on Oct. 29, 2022, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers run over Rutgers to end 3-game losing streak
Minnesota racked up 254 yards and five touchdowns on the ground
October 29, 2022 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC women's soccer team comes up short in district semifinals
RCTC's season ends with a 1-0 setback to Harper College in Great Lakes District semifinals.
October 29, 2022 01:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports