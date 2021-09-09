RCTC falls to 2-2 with setback
RCTC results in women's soccer.
Dakota County Technical College scored three times in the first half and defeated Rochester Community and Technical College 3-0 in women's soccer on Wednesday night at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Lilly Hernandez scored all three goals for Dakota County and Sierra Rudolph collected a pair of assists.
RCTC had nine shots on goal and Dakota County had 11. RCTC had defeated Dakota County 3-0 on the road back on Aug. 25.
The Yellowjackets (2-2) will host the Bethany Lutheran junior varsity at 6 p.m. Saturday.
