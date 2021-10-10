RCTC falls to unbeaten North Dakota State College of Science

WAHPETON, N.D. — Rochester Community and Technical College couldn't contain the North Dakota State College of Science passing game Saturday and the host Wildcats posted a 30-13 victory in MCAC football.

Graedyn Buell threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns as unbeaten NDSCS improved to 7-0. The Wildcats are ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA in Division III.

Buell threw for 268 yards in the first half as NDSCS jumped out to a 23-7 lead. Demetrius Coleman had four catches for 145 yards and a TD, all in the first half.

Dylan Ingram rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for RCTC, but the Yellowjackets struggled on offense during the game. RCTC finished with 88 yards rushing and 166 passing for 254 total yards.

Billy Maples threw a 23-yard TD pass to Darrius Washington in the first quarter for RCTC to tie the game at 7-7. But NDSCS reeled off 16 straight points to take control at the half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maples was 4-for-10 passing for 64 yards while Justin Lynn was 9-for-21 for 104 yards and an interception. Stephen Lewis had four catches for 53 yards.

Ingram had a 10-yard TD run in the third quarter to pull the Yellowjackets within 23-13 but the Yellowjackets would not score again.

Buell, who finished 12-for-25 passing, threw TD passes of 57 yards to Coleman in the first quarter and 45 yards to Marselio Mendez in the third quarter to wrap up the scoring. Buell also led the Wildcats with 71 yards rushing.

NDSCS finished with 472 yards of offense.

Alex Derico and Conner Loy both had 11 tackles for RCTC while Malachi Mitchell had 10.

The Yellowjackets drop to 4-3 with the loss and are 1-2 on the road.

RCTC will wrap up its regular season next Saturday with a 3 p.m. game at Vermilion.

NDSCS 30, RCTC 13

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC 7-0-6-0 — 13

NDSCS 7-16-7-0 — 30

First quarter

NDSCS — Demetrius Coleman 57 pass from Graedyn Buell (Nik Hunchak kick), 13:42.

RCTC — Darrius Washington 23 pass from Billy Maples (Ethan Forthun kick), 1:01.

Second quarter

NDSCS — Marselio Mendez 1 run (Hunchak kick), 12:06.

NDSCS — Nate McCallum 2 run (kick failed), 7:58.

ADVERTISEMENT

NDSCS — Hunchak 20 FG, 3:23.

Third quarter

RCTC — Dylan Ingram 10 run (pass failed), 9:51.

NDSCS — Mendez 45 pass from Buell (Hunchak kick), 6:29.

TEAM STATISTICS

RCTC NDSCS

Total net yards 254 472

Rushes-yards 29-88 41-142

Passing yards 166 331

Pass att.-comp.-int. 13-31-1 13-28-0

Punts-Ave. 5-32.0 5-40.4

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

RCTC — Dylan Ingram 22-108, Billy Maples 3-5, Myanza McCain 1-(-8). Justin Lynn 3-(-17).

Passing

RCTC — Billy Maples 4-10, 64 yards, 1 TD; Justin Lynn 9-21, 102 yards, 1 int.

Receiving

RCTC — Stephen Lewis 4-53, Myanza McCain 3-37, Damario Richards, 3-32, Darrius Washington 2-36, Akim Richmond 1-8.

Missed field goals — RCTC, Forthun 45.