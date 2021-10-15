RCTC football game cancelled due to COVID
The RCTC football team had it's regular-season finale cancelled due to COVID. The no contest against Vermilion could hurt the Yellowjackets in their quest to host a first-round playoff in the MCAC state quarterfinals on Oct. 24.
The Rochester Community and Technical College football team's regular-season finale scheduled for Saturday at Vermilion has been cancelled for COVID related reasons.
"It's a bummer," RCTC coach Derrick Hintz said.
RCTC athletic director Mike Lester would not specify which team had to call the game off.
But by not playing, RCTC's playoff seeding for the upcoming MCAC state quarterfinals could be greatly impacted. The Yellojwackets now close the regular season 4-3, 3-3 in division play.
RCTC is currently tied with Central Lakes and Minnesota State-Fergus Falls for third in the eight-team MCAC standings as each team has a 3-3 division mark. With a win over 2-5 Vermilion, which RCTC defeated 55-41 earlier this season, the Yellowjackets would have wrapped up a first-round home playoff game on Oct. 24.
Now if Central Lakes and Fergus Falls both win on Saturday, RCTC would nip to fifth in the standings and play on the road in the first round. If both teams lose, RCTC would be the No. 3 seed. If one wins and the other loses, RCTC would still be the fourth seed and play at home in the playoff opener.
"It just goes to conference won-loss percentage to determine the seedings," Lester said.
"It could hurt us in the seedings because we're in a three-way tie right now for that third seed," Hintz said. "... They both could win, which means we would go from a three to a five (seed). We should know by 5 p.m. (Saturday)."