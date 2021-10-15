SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC football game cancelled due to COVID

The RCTC football team had it's regular-season finale cancelled due to COVID. The no contest against Vermilion could hurt the Yellowjackets in their quest to host a first-round playoff in the MCAC state quarterfinals on Oct. 24.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 15, 2021 04:21 PM
The Rochester Community and Technical College football team's regular-season finale scheduled for Saturday at Vermilion has been cancelled for COVID related reasons.

"It's a bummer," RCTC coach Derrick Hintz said.

RCTC athletic director Mike Lester would not specify which team had to call the game off.

RELATED: One cut ends Lozoya's season: 'I was hoping to be an All-American' RCTC running back Israel “Speedy” Lozoya, a Mayo grad, has suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season and puts his future career in jeopardy.
"COVID protocols have made the game a no contest," Lester said, "so it does not affect either team's record, it's just a no contest and we move on to play the playoffs next week."

But by not playing, RCTC's playoff seeding for the upcoming MCAC state quarterfinals could be greatly impacted. The Yellojwackets now close the regular season 4-3, 3-3 in division play.

RCTC is currently tied with Central Lakes and Minnesota State-Fergus Falls for third in the eight-team MCAC standings as each team has a 3-3 division mark. With a win over 2-5 Vermilion, which RCTC defeated 55-41 earlier this season, the Yellowjackets would have wrapped up a first-round home playoff game on Oct. 24.

Now if Central Lakes and Fergus Falls both win on Saturday, RCTC would nip to fifth in the standings and play on the road in the first round. If both teams lose, RCTC would be the No. 3 seed. If one wins and the other loses, RCTC would still be the fourth seed and play at home in the playoff opener.

"It just goes to conference won-loss percentage to determine the seedings," Lester said.

"It could hurt us in the seedings because we're in a three-way tie right now for that third seed," Hintz said. "... They both could win, which means we would go from a three to a five (seed). We should know by 5 p.m. (Saturday)."

