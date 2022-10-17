RCTC football team secures home playoff game by winning regular-season finale in Vermilion

ELY — The Rochester Community and Technical College football team wrapped up its regular season with a victory on Saturday and secured a home game for the first round of the state playoffs in the process.

RCTC posted a 17-8 victory over Vermilion Community College to finish the regular season 4-4.

The Yellowjackets are the No. 4 seed in the upcoming seven-team MCAC state playoffs and they will get to play a home game in the state quarterfinals. They will host No. 5 Mesabi Range at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. RCTC defeated Mesabi 42-19 at home during the regular season.

"Yes, that's definitely exciting to get to play at home," RCTC coach Terrance Isaac Sr. said. Isaac Sr., in his first season at RCTC, had been a player and head coach at Vermilion prior to coming to RCTC.

Vermilion started the game with a bang as the Ironmen returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for a quick 8-0 lead.

But the smothering RCTC defense was dominating on the day and helped secure the win.

Defense got RCTC back into the game. Joseph Tarnue returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown to cut the gap to 8-6 and later in the first quarter Julius Boutrup Eriksen kicked a field goal to put the Yellowjackets ahead 9-8.

The one-point lead held until RCTC scored the game’s only offensive touchdown in the fourth quarter. LaQwan Sims, who finished with 56 yards rushing on 26 carries, had a short TD run and he added the 2-point conversion to make the final score 17-8.

Andrew Eriks

RCTC's defense had nine sacks, three by linebacker Andrew Eriks, which resulted in Vermilion having minus-89 yards rushing. Vermilion had 58 total yards. The Yellowjackets also had four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

“We depend on our defense so much with the struggles we’re having on offense,” Isaac Sr. said. “Coach (Antonio) McKinney does a great job getting those guys ready and they come out ready and prepared and they just execute.”

Defensive back De'vonta' Roberts had a stellar overall game with three interceptions, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

"He played extremely well," Isaac Sr. said.

Freshman Ryan King made his first start at quarterback for RCTC and he was 13-for-24 passing for 169 yards and one interception.

"He was a little rusty, but with a great week of practice, it's nothing that can't be cleaned up," Isaac Sr. said. "He can correct the mistakes that he made and they're all correctable mistakes."

Yaach Chuol had six catches for 90 yards for the Yellowjackets, who finished with 294 yards of offense, 177 passing and 117 rushing.

RCTC 17, Vermilion 8

RCTC 9-0-0-8 — 17

Vermilion 8-0-0-0 — 8

RCTC/Vermilion boxscore