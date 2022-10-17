We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC football team secures home playoff game by winning regular-season finale in Vermilion

The RCTC defense had nine sacks and forced six turnovers in a 17-8 victory over Vermilion on Saturday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
October 17, 2022 02:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ELY — The Rochester Community and Technical College football team wrapped up its regular season with a victory on Saturday and secured a home game for the first round of the state playoffs in the process.

RCTC posted a 17-8 victory over Vermilion Community College to finish the regular season 4-4.

The Yellowjackets are the No. 4 seed in the upcoming seven-team MCAC state playoffs and they will get to play a home game in the state quarterfinals. They will host No. 5 Mesabi Range at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. RCTC defeated Mesabi 42-19 at home during the regular season.

"Yes, that's definitely exciting to get to play at home," RCTC coach Terrance Isaac Sr. said. Isaac Sr., in his first season at RCTC, had been a player and head coach at Vermilion prior to coming to RCTC.

Vermilion started the game with a bang as the Ironmen returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for a quick 8-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the smothering RCTC defense was dominating on the day and helped secure the win.

Defense got RCTC back into the game. Joseph Tarnue returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown to cut the gap to 8-6 and later in the first quarter Julius Boutrup Eriksen kicked a field goal to put the Yellowjackets ahead 9-8.

The one-point lead held until RCTC scored the game’s only offensive touchdown in the fourth quarter. LaQwan Sims, who finished with 56 yards rushing on 26 carries, had a short TD run and he added the 2-point conversion to make the final score 17-8.

Andrew Eriks Mug.jpg
Andrew Eriks

RCTC's defense had nine sacks, three by linebacker Andrew Eriks, which resulted in Vermilion having minus-89 yards rushing. Vermilion had 58 total yards. The Yellowjackets also had four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

“We depend on our defense so much with the struggles we’re having on offense,” Isaac Sr. said. “Coach (Antonio) McKinney does a great job getting those guys ready and they come out ready and prepared and they just execute.”

Defensive back De'vonta' Roberts had a stellar overall game with three interceptions, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

"He played extremely well," Isaac Sr. said.

Freshman Ryan King made his first start at quarterback for RCTC and he was 13-for-24 passing for 169 yards and one interception.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was a little rusty, but with a great week of practice, it's nothing that can't be cleaned up," Isaac Sr. said. "He can correct the mistakes that he made and they're all correctable mistakes."

Yaach Chuol had six catches for 90 yards for the Yellowjackets, who finished with 294 yards of offense, 177 passing and 117 rushing.

RCTC 17, Vermilion 8
RCTC 9-0-0-8 — 17
Vermilion 8-0-0-0 — 8

RCTC/Vermilion boxscore

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGECOLLEGE FOOTBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gophers passing game ‘hurt us’ in 26-14 loss to Illinois
The last time the Gophers threw for under 100 yards was the 59 they managed in last season’s 14-10 loss to Bowling Green — the unequivocal worst loss of head coach P.J. Fleck’s six-year tenure at Minnesota.
October 16, 2022 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 15, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
College
Gophers fall off Big Ten West pace with loss at Illinois
Chase Brown and Illini run all over Gophers defense
October 15, 2022 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan puts the ball in the air against Illinois in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, on Nov. 7, 2020.
College
Gophers football vs. Illinois: Keys to game, how to watch and who has the edge
Minnesota leads all-time series but lost last season despite being favored to win
October 15, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (55) directs the defense against Colorado on Sept. 17, 2022, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Linebacker Sori-Marin brings fascinating Cuban ancestry, and passion, to Gophers football
5th-year senior leads the team in tackles and sets example on preparation
October 14, 2022 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press