Sports | College

RCTC goalie posts second straight shutout in Yellowjackets win

RCTC results in women's soccer.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
By Post Bulletin staff
August 25, 2021 11:57 PM
Fatima Sanchez Hernandez recorded her second straight shutout as the Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team blanked Dakota County Technical College 3-0 on Wednesday.

Sanchez Hernandez stopped all 10 shots she faced to post her eighth career shutout.

"Fatima Sanchez Hernandez had another brilliant game in goal for the Yellowjackets," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said.

"She didn’t do it on her own though," Weiss added. "It was a true team effort to adapt throughout the game to maximize our team’s strengths."

RCTC had 21 shots and Mia Pierre, Haley Doyea, Eliana Bentley all scored goals. Bentley's chip shot over the goalie in the second half sealed the win. Libby Janka and Doyea both collected assists. Doyea had a team-high seven shots.

The Yellowjackets (2-1) will play at Crown College at 7 p.m. Friday.

